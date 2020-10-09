Crestpoint Real Estate Investments breaks ground on new Amazon fulfillment centre in Ajax

A catalyst for Ajax's continued growth, the new Amazon fulfillment centre will create 1,000 new jobs in the Town with competitive wages and comprehensive benefit packages. The fulfillment centre will be used to pack and ship large customer purchases such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and other household goods.

Located on the northern parcel of Crestpoint's GTA East Industrial Park, Broccolini is leading the construction of the new 58-acre build-to-suit distribution centre at Salem Road and Rossland Road East. Construction is slated to be complete in 2021.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Broccolini and Blackwood Partners for the development of the GTA East Industrial Park and thankful for the Town of Ajax's PriorityPATH which has allowed us to expedite the approval process for this exciting new project," said Kevin Leon, President and Founder of Crestpoint. "We look forward to welcoming Amazon in a 1.1 million square foot state-of-the-art industrial building on the northern parcel and are eager to work with other market leading firms to build over 900,000 square feet of best-in-class facilities on our southern parcel."

"Broccolini is proud to lead this co-development with Blackwood Partners for landlord Crestpoint. This is the fourth built-to-suit fulfilment center over 1.0 million square feet that Broccolini is building and developing for Amazon Canada, and we are honoured once again that our expertise is serving to build the future of Canadian business. This partnership with Amazon, as well as others with major players such as Canadian Tire and IKEA, helped establish Broccolini as the leading industrial builder and developer for Eastern Canada", said James Beach, Director of Real Estate, Broccolini.

Once completed, the single-tenant, Class-A industrial building will feature a 40-foot clear height, 110 dock-level doors, and 195 trailer parking stalls. Construction is ongoing, with a projected completion date in 2021.

About Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. ("Crestpoint") is a commercial real estate investment manager with $5.0 billion of gross assets under management, dedicated to providing investors with direct access to a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate assets. Through the execution of its disciplined investment approach and active management of its properties, Crestpoint strives to deliver stable income and attractive long-term returns through a diversified portfolio of office, retail and industrial assets. Crestpoint is part of the Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group, a multi-boutique asset management company that provides investment management products and services to institutional and high net-worth clients. With offices across Canada and in Chicago, New York and London, Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group and its affiliates are collectively responsible for the management of over $77.0 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: www.crestpoint.ca

About Broccolini



Broccolini is a leading single-source provider of construction, development and real-estate services in Canada. The company caters to the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential markets and provides a wide range of services, acting variously as a general contractor, construction manager, project manager, property manager and developer. Broccolini's Real Estate Management subsidiary currently owns and manages a portfolio of more than 40 properties, representing a total of over 11.0 million square feet of assets.

SOURCE Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.

