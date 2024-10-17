A New Era of the Boutique Office Experience in Toronto: Roserock Place - 121 King West

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. is thrilled to unveil the transformation of 121 King West into Roserock Place, an energetic, commute-worthy hub in the heart of Toronto's financial district. Roserock Place redefines the modern office experience in Toronto with top-tier hospitality and a tenant-first philosophy.

22nd floor tenant lounge: Roserock Place - 121 King Street West (CNW Group/Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.) Entrance lobby featuring the stunning new deconstructed granite centrepiece: Roserock Place - 121 King Street West (CNW Group/Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.)

Originally built by renowned Montreal architect Dr. Arthur Lau in 1984, the 540,000-square-foot Class 'A' office tower has been transformed into a dynamic workspace with innovative programming and tenant-focused services while retaining its signature pink granite facade. The building is ideally located with direct access to Toronto's PATH system, just steps from St. Andrew Station and a short walk from Union Station.

"Roserock Place is the result of a collaborative effort between Crestpoint, JLL, B+H Architects, Eventscape, POI Business Interiors and Whitman Emorson. It takes a collective effort to build a community. By leveraging the insight and creativity of leaders in different fields, we've elevated the office experience to meet the demands of today's users. Roserock Place embodies a community built on care, with vibrant spaces and programming that foster spontaneous connections. The building has been thoughtfully renovated to blend high-quality hospitality with adaptability, redefining the future of workspace expectations in our city." Teodore Kelebay, Manager of Asset Management at Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.

The building offers a concierge service to create a bespoke office experience. It has a custom Roserock Place app that acts as a central hub, enabling seamless connection with the building concierge, providing real-time building updates, and easy access to team events and experiences. The building will feature monthly activations focusing on health, wellness and cultural education programs. These innovative programs are crafted to create meaningful connections and elevate the tenant experience.

The building's new tenant lounge and social club will include a 22nd-floor terrace, rooftop garden, bar, library, lounge area, and sports simulator, providing tenants with an inviting space to enhance teamwork, efficiency, and social interaction. It also features "alonement" spaces, boardrooms, breakout rooms, conference/event areas, and high-value pop-up engagement opportunities, all equipped with market-leading technology. The building boasts end-of-trip facilities, including hotel-quality showers and ample bike storage.

"People have more flexibility than ever when it comes to where they work. After researching innovation-forward markets like NYC and London, we saw a clear gap in Toronto's multi-tenant office buildings. We set out to create something different with Roserock Place. Our mission is to design an office building that becomes the top choice for design, productivity and community-focused companies and employees, offering dedicated workspaces that boost engagement and excite people to get into a dedicated workspace. Roserock Place will enhance work quality through engagement driven by the experiences and offerings the building provides," says Max Rosenfeld, Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Management at Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.

Roserock Place is committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship. It targets a 10% reduction in energy use through the EcoTracker system and has robust waste management and recycling programs. The rooftop garden is adorned with drought-resistant plants and native vegetation. All of the building's glass windows were replaced in 2022, one of several improvements driving cost savings and carbon footprint reduction.

Crestpoint's reimagining of Roserock Place sets a new benchmark for the future of work in Toronto. By addressing market challenges and creating inviting spaces, Crestpoint ensures that tenants and visitors are drawn to this premier destination. The transformation has spawned an increase in leasing activity that underscores its appeal and potential to significantly enhance the city's business landscape with a previously unavailable boutique Class A building in the downtown core.

About Crestpoint Real Estate Investments

Crestpoint is a commercial real estate and mortgage investment manager dedicated to providing investors with direct access to commercial real estate assets and mortgage investments.

About Roserock Place

Roserock Place, located at 121 King Street West in the heart of Toronto's financial district, is a vibrant boutique work, activity, and connection hub with dynamic spaces and innovative programming. It sets a new standard for the future of work in Toronto by offering high-touch services and meticulous attention to detail, creating a community built on care and support.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tayemi Blackman, [email protected]; For building inquiries, please contact: Max Rosenfeld, [email protected]