Crestpoint Further Diversifies Portfolio Through its First Multi-Family Residential Acquisition, Reaching an AUM of $5.5 Billion

Legacy Apartment Portfolio – various addresses

Legacy Apartment Portfolio is comprised of 15 multi-family residential properties, acquired from six different vendors, strategically located across Metro Vancouver. The portfolio includes nine concrete mid-rise apartments and six wood frame apartments. The properties range in size from 14 to 72 units with a mix of bachelor, one bedroom and two bedroom units, with a total of 614 residential suites across the portfolio. Located in the highly desirable and amenity-rich neighbourhoods of Vancouver's West End, Kitsilano/West Point Grey, South Granville and Marpole, the portfolio has an average walk score of 90. Crestpoint, on behalf of the "Crestpoint Core Plus Real Estate Strategy", its open-end Fund, partnered with InterRent REIT with each acquiring a 50% interest.

"We are thrilled to be acquiring such an irreplaceable core multi-family portfolio in one of the most sought-after residential markets in the world. As our first residential investment for our Fund, we are excited to use this as a launching pad into the multi-family sector and look forward to partnering with InterRent REIT, one of the most highly regarded operators in the sector" said Elliott Altberg, Executive Vice President at Crestpoint. "The multi-family residential sector in Canada is highly fragmented and has historically been characterized by stable, attractive risk adjusted returns. As such, we look forward to further expanding our multi-family presence across Canada and are eager to continue diversifying our Fund into this highly desirable asset class."

WINNIPEG, MB

FedEx Distribution Centre – 365 Black Diamond Blvd.

Strategically situated on 38.1 acres of land in Southeast Winnipeg, the FedEx Distribution Centre is a 248,000 square foot brand new design-build package distribution and sorting facility. It is located in Boniface Industrial Park, Winnipeg's second largest industrial park and offers convenient access to numerous key transportation routes. The state-of-the-art Class-A facility features a clear height of 28 feet with 76 dock loading doors and six drive-in doors. The single-tenant industrial property is fully leased to FedEx for 15 years. Crestpoint acquired the asset within the "Crestpoint Core Plus Real Estate Strategy", Crestpoint's open-end Fund.

"This asset represents Crestpoint's second industrial acquisition in Winnipeg in the last 14 months, providing the Fund with geographic diversification and exposure to a high-quality core industrial asset. Given its central location within the Winnipeg market and the long term commitment from such a reputable tenant we are really excited to add this asset to our Fund." said Kevin Leon, President & CEO of Crestpoint.

About Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. is a commercial real estate investment manager, with $5.5 billion of gross assets under management, dedicated to providing investors with direct access to a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate assets. Crestpoint is part of the Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group, a multi-boutique asset management company that provides investment management products and services to institutional and high net-worth clients. With offices across Canada and in Chicago, New York and London, Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group and its affiliates are collectively responsible for the management of over $86 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: www.crestpoint.ca

