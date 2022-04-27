CRESTPOINT ACQUIRES 121 KING STREET, SURPASSES $8 BILLION MARK IN AUM

The building is home to a roster of quality tenants including the Federal Government of Canada and National Bank of Canada. Crestpoint acquired a 100% interest in the property on behalf of the Crestpoint Core Plus Real Estate Strategy, its open-end Fund, and another institutional partner. Colliers assisted with due diligence and acted as an advisor to Crestpoint on the deal. Property management services will be provided by JLL.

The closing of the 121 King Street acquisition brings Crestpoint's total assets under management to over $8 billion and 30 million square feet. This caps off a very active and productive 12 months, which saw the completion of $2 billion of acquisitions involving office, industrial, retail and multi-family opportunities, adding over 5.6 million square feet to its portfolio.

"Over the past year, we have grown the portfolio significantly and added landmark, high quality properties like 121 King Street and the Amazon Distribution Centre in Ottawa," said Kevin Leon, President and CEO of Crestpoint. "The ability to add a Toronto financial core building connected to the PATH system in such a strong location, with high quality tenancies further elevates the profile of the Crestpoint Core Plus Real Estate Strategy portfolio. With our active management approach we look forward creating a dynamic workplace for the tenants that call 121 King Street home and we are optimistic the long term market for high quality office buildings in downtown Toronto will flourish. The Crestpoint Core Plus Real Estate Strategy continues to offer investors access to a well-diversified, high quality portfolio which continues to perform extremely well."

