MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival presented by Brivia Group and in collaboration with Sports Interaction Sportsbook & Casino and Jack Daniel's, is set to take place from June 15 to 18 in downtown Montreal. This year's Festival promises an unparalleled experience for attendees, featuring for the first time ever, four days of free electrifying musical performances, an impressive lineup of sponsors, and an array of attractions for the entire family.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival to downtown Montreal for its 22nd year," said new owner-operator Rob Segal, President of TFA Inc., Canada's leading entertainment group. "With the incredible support of our sponsors, including Brivia Group, Sports Interaction Sportsbook & Casino, and many more, this year's Festival promises to be a true celebration of motorsport, entertainment, and family fun. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable experience and make lasting memories."

As the Presenting Sponsor of the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival, Brivia Group brings its expertise in well-thought-out urban development and passion for creating vibrant communities. Their partnership enhances the Festival's offerings, making it a premier event that reflects the spirit of Montreal. Brivia Group's commitment to delivering exceptional residential experiences aligns perfectly with the Festival's vision, and they are delighted to contribute to the excitement and energy of the event.

For the first time as a collaborating sponsor, the Festival welcomes Sports Interaction Sportsbook & Casino , a leading online gambling platform that offers a wide range of sports betting and casino games to Canadians. Visitors age 19 and older are encouraged to stop by their kiosks to sign up and for their chance to win tickets to the Maxim Grand Prix Party.

Jack Daniel's, the renowned whiskey brand, takes the spotlight as the Main Stage Sponsor. They will transform the Festival with their signature style, providing an unforgettable musical experience. On the Jack Daniel's Stage, Festival goers will witness the phenomenal performances of the critically acclaimed Sam Roberts Band and the soulful tunes of Andrew Beg. The Jack Daniel's stage will be the heart of the Festival, resonating with the electric atmosphere that Jack Daniel's is known for creating. Please drink responsibly.

The Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival, fuelled by Charbone Hydrogen Corporation, is thrilled to include a leading provider of green hydrogen fuel solutions, dedicated to advancing sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions at the event. They aim to shape a greener future by promoting the adoption of hydrogen as a clean and efficient energy source.

The Festival is proud to welcome Dilawri Group, Canada's largest automotive group. Their dedication to automotive excellence is a perfect fit for this high-energy event. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a captivating selection of exclusive cars on Crescent Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

The Festival also returns with an extensive range of activities that cater to the entire family. The GameStop PlayStation Pit Stop Challenge, where participants can test their tire changing skills and experience the thrill of a pit stop, also includes the GameStop gaming zone for the video game enthusiasts.

"Festival goers can also explore interactive displays, exhibitions, and mouth-watering food and drink options, there will be something for everyone," said Jean-Paul Mouradian, Co-Promoter of the Festival and Vice-President of Feldman Entertainment Quebec Inc. "The Festival has expanded to a four-day event, providing ample time for attendees to immerse themselves in the excitement and enjoy all the festivities being offered in this Festival which has become so important to our community."

Make sure to mark your calendars for the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival, taking place from June 15 to 18. For more information and updates about the Festival, visit crescentgrandprix.com.

GameStop PlayStation Celebrity Pit Stop Challenge - Thursday June 15th at 1:15PM

Max Comtois , NHL

, NHL Julian Gauthier , NHL

, NHL Boko Imama, NHL

Patrice Bernier , MLS

, MLS Joey Scarpellino , Actor

, Actor Patrick Abellard , Actor

, Actor William Stanback , CFL

, CFL Elizabeth Giguère, La Force MTL

Samantha Isbell , La Force MTL

, La Force MTL Erich Preach, Comedian

And many more!

