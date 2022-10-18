MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -

CRÉER DES PONTS - 2022 Edition

CRÉER DES PONTS is back and welcomes multidisciplinary creators in vacant commercial spaces in downtown Montreal! (CNW Group/Art Souterrain)

CRÉER DES PONTS (Building Bridges) returns this summer for a highly anticipated second edition following the immense success of last year's ambitious initiative, in partnership with the City of Montreal.

THE CONCEPT

CRÉER DES PONTS is part of a renewed desire to support emerging creators from all disciplines by offering them, for 3 months, a creative space open to the public in vacant downtown businesses.

Born during the pandemic, this concept still meets a need to support young creators - even more so in this period of inflation - by giving them the opportunity to bring their artistic projects to fruition, to ensure their diffusion and to encourage their integration into the Montreal art world. It also responds to a need to revitalize downtown busy commercial Streets.

THE 2022 EDITION

This year's edition has been redesigned to adapt to current issues in the Montreal real estate sector. Contrary to the previous edition, and in order to meet the needs of owners of vacant spaces, a dozen creative spaces opened progressively, and will continue until the end of fall. Each space hosts one to two creators.

These in vivo creation spaces are open to the public four days a week, including every Wednesday and Saturday, from 12:00 to 5:00 pm and they are listed on the course map .They are accompanied by creative and innovative activities, led by the creators, whose program can be followed on CRÉER DES PONTS website .

WHAT'S NEW

This year's edition has many new features made possible by the renewed support of the City of Montreal.

Businesses with street frontage and easy access

Creators from all artistic disciplines

Creative spaces that are 100% digital

Furnished storefronts

Interdisciplinary meetings

ACTIVITIES

This year, two distinct categories of activities will be offered, one of which will be exclusively dedicated to creators.

This first category will offer interdisciplinary meetings for creators to exchange their views on art, with the aim of encouraging the sharing of knowledge and the development of new collaborative projects.





The second category involves the community and proposes a multidisciplinary and accessible program of activities directly led by the creators themselves in their spaces.

Audiences are invited to register for activities organized as part of CRÉER DES PONTS.

CRÉER DES PONTS will mark the realization of an active collaboration between the art community and the Quebec real estate sector. For Frédéric Loury, founder and executive director of Art Souterrain, it represents "a new opportunity to raise awareness of different artistic disciplines in order to make Montreal's creative effervescence accessible to local communities and tourists!"

"The City of Montreal is happy to support the creative scene by associating itself with Art Souterrain for the project CRÉER DES PONTS," says Luc Rabouin, head of economic and commercial development on the executive committee of the City of Montreal. "This initiative will boost the vibrancy of downtown Montreal, a key sector for the city, by giving creators an accessible opportunity to showcase their art all the while receiving training and participating in meetings with other artists. It will also allow citizens renewed access to the city's cultural scene. These kinds of projects display the constant innovative and collaborative opportunities at the heart of Montreal's economic and creative ecosystem."

ABOUT ART SOUTERRAIN

Art Souterrain is a non-profit organization founded in 2009 by Frédéric Loury. Its mandate is to make visual art accessible to a wider audience by taking it out of traditional exhibition halls, notably by organizing a yearly festival that is one-of-a-kind in North America seeking to highlight the architectural heritage of Montreal's underground city.

Art Souterrain also brings its expertise to various companies and cultural organizations for the setting up of exhibitions and the presentation of works in public spaces or atypical places, and other related services.

We recognize that CRÉER DES PONTS takes place on unceded territories, places where different Indigenous nations lived, met, and gathered.

