Credivera Expands with Acquisition of Oliu™

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Credivera, the leading solution provider of verifiable credentials for professionals, today announced they have entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Oliu™'s technology stack, a product of ATB Financial's innovation arm - ATB Ventures. This strategic move strengthens Credivera's position in the digital trust landscape and provides the company with a powerful and unified platform to better serve its customers.

Oliu™'s technology complements Credivera's existing solutions, adding state-of-the-art layered ID verification capabilities. This acquisition further solidifies Credivera's leadership in the digital trust market. The company was recently accepted into a Federal procurement program, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the highest standards for security and compliance.

"By integrating Oliu™'s advanced ID verification technology, we are enhancing our platform's capabilities and reinforcing our dedication to providing secure and reliable solutions. This strategic move will drive innovation, improve customer satisfaction, and solidify our leadership in putting verifiable credentials to work." said Dan Giurescu, CEO of Credivera.

"This acquisition will enable Credivera to accelerate its growth and provide even greater value to its customers," said Dan Hugo, CFO, ATB Financial. "This partnership is important in continuing to build a robust innovation and tech sector in Alberta, and ATB is proud to be involved in these advancements".

About ATB Financial

With $62.3 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 820,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

About Credivera

Credivera is a pioneer in the open exchange for verifiable credentials. A leader in workforce management and digital trust, Credivera gives employees, employers, and organizations that issue credentials increased productivity and control over how important credentials are issued, stored and shared. The Credivera Exchange optimizes personal privacy and trust with up-to-date, verifiable credentials secured in a digital wallet, reducing risk for all. Founded in 2018 with presence in Toronto, Gatineau, and Calgary, Credivera supports regulated industries and global technology firms. Get more out of what you know at credivera.ca .

