creditcardGenius Sets Off New Cash Back Program With A Tesla Giveaway Bang

MONCTON, NB, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian credit card comparison website creditcardGenius announced the launch of a $10K Tesla Giveaway alongside their new GeniusCash rewards program.

GeniusCash pays Canadians up to $100 in bonus cash back to their PayPal account when they apply and are approved for eligible cards through the creditcardGenius offers page . Each GeniusCash payout will also give Canadians automatic entry into the $10K Tesla Giveaway, which will end May 31, 2022.

The $10K Tesla giveaway works on a tiered structure beginning with a $10,000 cash prize. Once the giveaway reaches 5,000 valid entries, the prize will be boosted to a brand new Tesla Model 3. All GeniusCash payouts delivered before the draw date will be counted towards the final prize, even if they were cashed out before the giveaway began.

"Cash is tight these days, so we wanted to give Canadians an extra boost on their new card's welcome bonus," said Stephen Weyman, Co-Founder of creditcardGenius. "Cards often have high spending requirements that consumers must reach in order to get the full bonus – but GeniusCash cash back is based on credit card approval alone, making it much easier to get. We've also added the fun of a Tesla giveaway – so you can essentially get paid for the chance to win a Tesla."

The GeniusCash bonuses work in tandem with the card's regular welcome bonuses and rewards, giving users up to $1,272 in first-year total rewards value.

Preview of 7 GeniusCash offers

Card Offer BMO CashBack World Elite Mastercard $100 Scotiabank Gold American Express $100 Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Card $100 Scotia Momentum Infinite Card $100 Tangerine Money-Back Mastercard $75 Tangerine World Mastercard $75 MBNA True Line Mastercard $20

All above offers end on October 31, 2021. To learn more about each card and their regular welcome bonuses, visit the creditcardGenius offers page .

About WeyMedia:

WeyMedia is a personal finance company that brings well-researched content and fintech products to consumers. Starting with HowToSaveMoney in 2010, WeyMedia began helping Canadians learn how to make every dollar count. Then creditcardGenius.ca was launched in 2017, providing Canadians with the only credit card matchmaker that compares 126+ features of close to 200 Canadian credit cards using math-based ratings and rankings that respond to consumer's individual needs.

