creditcardGenius and moneyGenius announce best credit cards and financial products for 2025

MONCTON, NB, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian personal finance websites, creditcardGenius and moneyGenius, have unveiled their lists of the top Canadian credit cards and financial products and services for 2025.

The American Express Cobalt Card has been named the best overall credit card for the 8th year in a row, while the Scotiabank Ultimate Package and KOHO Earn Interest snag best chequing and savings accounts, respectively.

moneyGenius logo (CNW Group/Weymedia Inc) creditcardGenius logo (CNW Group/Weymedia Inc)

Each year, moneyGenius and creditcardGenius experts meticulously research, review, and rate over 500 personal finance products in Canada to determine the best products in each category. Products are ranked using an unbiased, math-based system, including a sophisticated algorithm that compares over 126 features of all 200+ credit cards.

"Our mission is to help Canadians find the best financial products and services, and our impartial rankings help them cut through the marketing to match with the right options for them," says co-founder Stephen Weyman. "We've taken that a step further this year with our new GeniusCash app, an industry-leading financial tool that helps Canadians make financial choices with confidence and clarity."

Here are some of the other 2025 award winners:

Best cashback credit card: MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard

Best no-fee cashback credit card: Rogers World Elite Mastercard

Best online broker: Qtrade

Best cryptocurrency exchange: Wealthsimple Crypto

In total, creditcardGenius and moneyGenius issued 88 awards, including a few new categories, like Best Costco Credit Card and Best FHSA. For the full list of winners, see Best Credit Cards in Canada 2025 and Best of Money Awards 2025.

About WeyMedia Inc.

Trusted by over 400,000 readers and subscribers every month, WeyMedia is a leading Canadian personal finance company that brings well-researched content and financial tools to the everyday consumer. moneyGenius was launched in 2010 to provide Canadians with the tools to make every dollar count, and creditcardGenius was launched in 2017 to create the only credit card matchmaker that instantly compares 126+ features of over 200 Canadian credit cards. Their cash back rewards program, GeniusCash, offers cash back for anyone applying and approved for featured products.

SOURCE Weymedia Inc

Nikita Garner, Senior Administrative Manager, WeyMedia, 1-506-800-7997, [email protected]