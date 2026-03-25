Creator TV® and Convergence Announce Partnership to Bring Creator-Led Programming to Television

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) ("Sabio" or the "Company") announced today that its owned-and-operated network, Creator TV® has entered a partnership with Convergence, a Los Angeles-based creator management, media development, and venture studio based in LA, to bring new and innovative creator-led show concepts to television.

"We're excited to partner with Convergence on bringing dynamic creator-led storytelling to the forefront of entertainment," said Charlie Ibarra, Co-Founder and Head of Content, Creator TV. "Convergence shares our conviction that creator-driven stories aren't a niche, but are driving the future of how audiences want to connect."

Creator Television is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. In this partnership, Convergence will produce creator-led storytelling for Creator TV across genres, including sports and lifestyle.

"The ground is shifting. Creators now hold the audience, the attention, and the cultural momentum," said Charles Ifegwu, Founder and CEO of Convergence. "Our partnership with Creator TV is about building for that reality and creating a slate of stories that extend far beyond the platforms where creators first found their voice, creating the future of entertainment, together."

Produced series will stream on Creator TV, on demand and through FAST (free ad-supported streaming television). Creator TV is available on TCLtv+, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Sling Freestream, Plex, and LiveTVx.

For more information, visit creatortv.com.

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television®(Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: creatortv.com

About Convergence

CONVERGENCE is a Los Angeles-based creator-led media and venture studio operating at the intersection of talent management, content, brand partnerships, and real-world experiences. The company delivers content, strategies, and partnership models designed to win in a creator-led media ecosystem, with a strong focus on developing creator-led media IP.

Through its integrated approach, CONVERGENCE connects creators and brands to build culturally relevant content, scalable business opportunities, and culturally impactful IRL activations. By combining management, creative, brand strategy, and experiential execution, CONVERGENCE is redefining how content, commerce, and culture come together in modern media.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.