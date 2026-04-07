Creator TV Launches "Creator Pickleball Tour" at VidCon Anaheim in Partnership with Viewws

Three-day fan activation and televised creator tournament introduces a new live programming format under Creator TV Sports

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences today announced that Creator TV® will launch the Creator Pickleball Tour, a new live event and competition format under its Creator TV Sports label. The tour will take place at VidCon Anaheim from June 25–27, 2026, in partnership with Viewws.

"The Creator Pickleball Tour extends how creator-led content shows up in live environments," said Joe Ochoa, GM and Co-Founder of Creator Television. "It creates a format that begins with in-person participation and continues through streaming, allowing audiences to engage with creators both on-site and on screen."

Set within one of the largest creator gatherings globally, the three-day activation will unfold in front of 55,000+ attendees and 250+ creators, introducing a format in which creator participation, live competition, and streaming distribution operate as a single system.

Fans will engage directly through on-site gameplay and live experiences. The first day of the event will feature a produced 16-player creator tournament, set to premiere later this summer across Creator TV's streaming platform distribution.

This first-of-its-kind event will also feature unique brand integrations that bridge in-person connection with television fandom. Advertisers will benefit from highly engaged in-person interactions, social media amplification, and television distribution via court signage, branded paddles, and bespoke activations.

Creator TV Sports is Creator TV's dedicated sports studio label, focused on developing competition formats, live events, and sports-adjacent programming built for streaming audiences and repeat viewership.

The Creator Pickleball Tour is designed as a scalable franchise, with future stops and iterations planned as part of Creator TV Sports' broader slate of creator-led competition programming.

About Creator TV®

Creator TV® is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. We are redefining television by producing and distributing original TV shows led by the world's most entertaining social stars. Our mission is bold yet simple: to increase representation in television by showcasing creator-led programming that better reflects today's diverse world. Creator TV's featured tentpole titles are led by Jenny Lorenzo, Trey Kennedy, QPark, Daphnique Springs, Julie Nolke, and Lenarr Young. We launched our first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel on Plex in January 2025, followed by distribution deals with Sling Freestream, Anoki LiveTVx, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire TV Channels, and TCL tv+ with additional distribution coming soon. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Creator TV is owned and operated by Sabio, an award-winning leader in the connected television (CTV) advertising technology industry.

Learn more at creatortv.com

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television®(Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.