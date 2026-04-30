Sabio Holdings Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Results, Achieves Continued Growth and Advances Strategic Revenue Diversification

Achieved full-year IFRS revenue of $38.2 million and consolidated gross revenues 1 of $41.3 million in FY2025, with continued growth in core ad-supported streaming business

Full-year gross margin of 60% in FY2025

Scaled programmatic and international channels to 48% of Q4 2025 gross revenue 1 mix

Entering 2026 with strong momentum ahead of U.S. mid-term election cycle expected to drive increased demand and margin expansion

Conference call to be hosted on May 01, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company helping global brands reach, engage and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced its audited consolidated financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

"Despite economic uncertainties, including tariff-related impacts on two of our larger verticals, automotive and telecommunications, Sabio delivered double-digit top-line growth in its core business, supported by ongoing investment in product innovation and geographic expansion," said Aziz Rahimtoola, Sabio Holdings' CEO. "2025 was a year of strategic execution and transformation for Sabio. We scaled programmatic, expanded internationally, and built out Creator TV, further diversifying our revenue base. These initiatives are now contributing meaningfully to our results and positioning us for more predictable, scalable growth, underscoring the resilience of our platform and customer base even amid category-specific softness."

"As we enter 2026, we are doing so with strong momentum across our business and ahead of a major U.S. mid-term election cycle. Historically, these cycles drive significant demand for streaming TV and mobile video advertising, and we believe Sabio is better positioned than ever to capture that opportunity."

Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Full-year consolidated gross revenue 1 of $41.3 million (vs. $49.6 million in FY2024) and up 15% from $36.0 million in the last non-election year (2023). Core-business gross revenue 2 grew 10% year over year, normalized for political and advocacy.

of $41.3 million (vs. $49.6 million in FY2024) and up 15% from $36.0 million in the last non-election year (2023). Core-business gross revenue grew 10% year over year, normalized for political and advocacy. Core ad-supported streaming gross revenue 2 grew 18% year over year (normalized for political and advocacy). Total ad-supported streaming gross revenue 2 declined to $30.2 million from $38.6 million, reflecting the expected post-election pullback in political and advocacy spending.

grew 18% year over year (normalized for political and advocacy). Total ad-supported streaming gross revenue declined to $30.2 million from $38.6 million, reflecting the expected post-election pullback in political and advocacy spending. Sabio's newest international and programmatic offerings accelerated through 2025, with international sales 3 rising from $0.2 million in Q1 to $2.6 million in Q4, and programmatic sales from $0.2 million to $2.7 million.

rising from $0.2 million in Q1 to $2.6 million in Q4, and programmatic sales from $0.2 million to $2.7 million. Full year gross margin of 60%.

Full-year Adjusted EBITDA4 loss of $7.1 million (vs. $3.8 million gain in FY2024), driven by lower political and advocacy spend in a non-election year, continued investment in growth initiatives (international, programmatic and Creator TV), and higher cloud infrastructure costs to support scaling programmatic and international volumes.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Consolidated gross revenue 1 of $11.2 million in Q4 2025 (vs. $18.3 million in Q4 2024), reflecting the expected post-election decline in political and advocacy spend, with some softness in select verticals tied to tariff uncertainty. Despite these headwinds, core-business gross revenue 2 grew 10% year over year, normalized for political and advocacy.

of $11.2 million in Q4 2025 (vs. $18.3 million in Q4 2024), reflecting the expected post-election decline in political and advocacy spend, with some softness in select verticals tied to tariff uncertainty. Despite these headwinds, core-business gross revenue grew 10% year over year, normalized for political and advocacy. Core ad-supported streaming gross revenue 2 grew 29% year over year (normalized for political and advocacy). Total ad-supported streaming gross revenue 2 declined to $8.4 million from $14.5 million, reflecting elevated spend in the prior year tied to the 2024 U.S. general election.

grew 29% year over year (normalized for political and advocacy). Total ad-supported streaming gross revenue declined to $8.4 million from $14.5 million, reflecting elevated spend in the prior year tied to the 2024 U.S. general election. Programmatic and international channels represented 48% of Q4 2025 revenue mix.

Gross margin remained strong (57%), supported by Sabio's end-to-end technology stack amid an evolving revenue mix.

Adjusted EBITDA4 loss of $2.1 million (vs. $2.8 million gain in Q4 2024), reflecting lower political and advocacy spend in a non-election year and temporary softness in select advertiser categories tied to tariff uncertainty.

Subsequent Highlights

On April 29, 2026, the Company completed a tranche of a non-brokered private placement of 12% subordinated, secured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of CAD $900,000. The debentures have a 12-month term, bear 12% simple interest (calculated daily, paid semi-annually in arrears and at conversion or maturity), and are convertible at the holder's option at C$0.30 per share. The debentures are secured by a general security agreement over all present and after-acquired personal property. At maturity, any unconverted principal is repayable at 107% plus accrued interest. The Company may complete additional tranches.

Business Highlights

Strategic Diversification Driving Scalable Growth

Programmatic and international channels scaled significantly throughout 2025, reaching 48% of Q4 2025 revenue mix

Both channels contributed meaningfully to full-year revenue growth, reflecting successful execution of diversification strategy

Core Branded Business

Core ad-supported streaming revenue 2 grew 29% year-over-year (normalized)

grew 29% year-over-year (normalized) Growth was achieved despite softness in the automotive category in the second half of 2025, reflecting broader industry headwinds

Approximately 80% reoccurring revenue 5 base, supporting revenue stability

base, supporting revenue stability Strong client retention with increased spend from existing customers

Expanding and Diversifying Customer Base

New customer logos increased 153% year-over-year

Growth across telecommunications, financial services, entertainment, and technology verticals

Increasing engagement with Fortune 500 advertisers

Creator TV Growth and Monetization

Expanded Creator TV distribution across major streaming platforms

Growth in original content and live programming

Strengthening of Sabio's owned-and-operated media ecosystem

App Science® Platform and Data Leadership

Reaches approximately 80 million U.S. households, representing ~70% of the estimated 115 million U.S. streaming households, according to eMarketer 6

AI-powered targeting, analytics, and performance measurement capabilities

Increasing adoption across campaigns and insights offerings

Operational and Financial Position

Continued investments in programmatic, Creator TV, and international expansion

Balance sheet strengthened through financing and debt restructuring initiatives

Positioned to benefit from increasing operating leverage as scalable channels grow

Business Outlook

Sabio enters fiscal 2026 with strong momentum following the successful diversification of its revenue base in 2025.

The Company's scaled programmatic and international offerings, combined with its expanding Creator TV ecosystem, are expected to contribute more meaningfully to results in 2026. As these channels grow, Sabio expects to benefit from increased operating leverage through its technology platform, enabling more efficient revenue growth with limited incremental headcount.

Sabio's strengthened customer base and high level of reoccurring revenue also provide increased visibility and predictability entering the year.

Early 2026 Trends

Based on current internal data and sales pipeline trends, early activity in the first quarter of 2026 indicates continued strong momentum, with programmatic and international revenues3 growing at over 20x year-over-year levels.

________________________ 1 Gross revenue is a non‑IFRS (non‑GAAP) financial measure; see "Use of Non‑IFRS Measures" and "Selected Financials" for definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. 2 Core-business gross revenue, core ad-supported streaming gross revenue and total ad-supported streaming gross revenue are supplementary financial measures; see "Use of Non‑IFRS Measures" for definitions. 3 International sales is a supplementary financial measure; see "Use of Non‑IFRS Measures" for its definition. 4 Adjusted EBITDA is a non‑IFRS (non‑GAAP) financial measure; see "Use of Non‑IFRS Measures" and "Selected Financials" for definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. 5 Reoccurring revenue is a non‑IFRS (non‑GAAP) financial measure; see "Use of Non‑IFRS Measures" and "Selected Financials" for definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measure 6 eMarketer "CTV households will be more than double traditional pay TV ones by next year"

Positioned for U.S. Mid-Term Election Cycle

Sabio is entering the 2026 U.S. mid-term election cycle, which historically drives significant demand across streaming TV and mobile video advertising.

The Company expects:

Increased political and advocacy advertising spend

Improved cash flow visibility due to prepaid campaign spending

Potential margin expansion driven by premium demand for targeted advertising

With a more diversified revenue base, expanded product capabilities, and scaled global footprint, Sabio expects strong performance throughout 2026, with momentum building through the election cycle and continuing into the remainder of the year.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 01, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jj3qt1ZbSMKAHOTuS5_sZg

Selected Financials

(All figures in US$ unless otherwise noted)



For the three months ended For the twelve months ended

December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024

$ $ $ $ Revenue 9,778,763 18,301,162 38,231,397 49,602,885 Gross profit 5,563,171 11,286,755 22,753,955 30,627,389 Gross margin 57 % 62 % 60 % 62 % Adjusted EBITDA(*) (2,100,718) 2,843,977 (7,147,846) 3,832,162 Net increase in cash and cash

equivalents during the period (633,639) 428,553 (1,957,308) 688,327 Cash and cash equivalents - end of

the period 1,343,131 3,300,439 1,343,131 3,300,439





For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 $ $ $ $ Income (loss) for the period (2,817,019) 1,194,528 (9,834,993) (110,875) Finance costs 444,032 329,055 1,395,878 1,292,344 Interest earned (9,199) (9,957) (39,177) (41,568) Amortization of intangible Assets 39,224 45,053 172,346 193,668 Stock-based compensation 52,571 53,129 281,791 216,037 Employee retention tax credit

received (225,918) - (809,063) - Impairment loss on ROU asset - - 20,275 - Gain on early lease termination - - (7,317) - Loss on loan forgiveness - 935,567 - 935,567 Amortization of lease 185,061 148,627 694,617 689,255 Income taxes 35,985 8,600 80,504 41,606 Foreign exchange differences 22,618 7,379 45,587 20,151 State and local taxes 123,343 1,457 171,874 42,340 Severance expenses 48,584 128,539 679,832 553,637 Adjusted EBITDA(*) (2,100,718) 2,843,977 (7,147,846) 3,832,162





For the three months ended For the twelve months ended

December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024

$ $ $ $ Net revenue 9,778,763 18,301,162 38,231,397 49,602,885 Add: platform costs 1,431,691 - 3,070,269 - Gross revenue* 11,210,454 18,301,162 41,301,666 49,602,885

*See "Use of Non-IFRS Measures" below.

The financial disclosures in this news release are subject to a number of cautionary statements, assumptions, contingencies and risks as set forth in this news release. The foregoing outlook and expectations constitute forward-looking statements and financial outlook and are qualified in their entirety by the "Forward-Looking Statements" cautionary statement below. Readers are cautioned that this release if for information purposes only and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

* Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Revenue. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective.

Management uses adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as a key financial metric to evaluate Sabio's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The term "Adjusted EBITDA", as defined by management, refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for finance costs, income taxes, stock-based compensation, amortization, non-recurring items, and severance costs. Management believes that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of Sabio. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by Sabio's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, management believes that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of Sabio's operating performance. It is a key measure used by Sabio's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate Sabio's operating performance, to prepare annual budgets, and to help develop operating plans.

The term "Gross Revenue", as defined by management, represents revenue adjusted by adding back third-party platform costs that are deducted under IFRS presentation. This measure is intended to provide additional insight into the scale of Sabio's advertising operations, particularly in its programmatic advertising business. Management believes that Gross Revenue is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the overall transaction volume processed by Sabio's platform, which management uses to evaluate operational scale and market penetration. Accordingly, management believes that this measure may also be useful to investors in understanding the size and growth of Sabio's advertising operations. It is a key measure used by Sabio's management and board of directors to assess platform activity, monitor business trends, and support strategic planning.

Refer to reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Revenue under the "Selected Financials" section of this release and in the Company's MD&A for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, copies of which can be found under Sabio Holdings Inc.'s profile on SEDAR Plus at sedarplus.ca.

Reoccurring revenue is a supplementary financial measure. This measure refers to the percentage of quarterly revenue generated from customers who have previously transacted with Sabio (defined as those with the same brand logo). It is derived from internal tracking systems and is used to assess customer retention and revenue predictability. This metric is not audited.

Ad-supported streaming sales and Mobile advertising revenue are supplementary financial measures that represent the proportion of the Company's consolidated revenue as reported in its financial statements contributed by the Company's ad-supported and mobile display product offerings, as is also presented in the Company's MD&A for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, copies of which can be found under Sabio's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

Core ad-supported streaming revenue is a supplementary financial measure that represents revenue generated from Sabio's core streaming TV and mobile video advertising services, excluding revenue from political and advocacy advertising campaigns.

Programmatic revenue is a supplementary financial measure represents revenue earned from advertising transactions executed through programmatic platforms, including Sabio's and/or third parties.

International revenue is a supplementary financial measure which represents revenue generated from customers located outside the United States.

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television®(Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "will," "should," "expects," "continue," "estimate," "forecasts," or the negative thereof and other similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to, statements relating to Sabio's outlook for fiscal 2026; expectations regarding growth in programmatic, international and Creator TV revenues; anticipated operating leverage, margin expansion and cash flow visibility; expected increased demand for streaming TV and mobile video advertising during the 2026 U.S. mid‑term election cycle; the timing, magnitude and revenue mix of political and advocacy advertising spend; expectations regarding scalability of the Company's technology platform; anticipated benefits from revenue diversification initiatives; early‑stage indications of year‑over‑year growth rates in programmatic and international channels; and the Company's ability to maintain customer retention and reoccurring revenue levels. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Material assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to: continued advertiser demand for connected TV and mobile video advertising; historical spending patterns associated with U.S. election cycles; successful execution and adoption of Sabio's programmatic, international and Creator TV offerings; stable pricing and availability of streaming inventory; continued access to data, measurement and distribution partners. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including fluctuations or delays in political and advocacy advertising spend; changes in advertiser budgeting or campaign timing; continued or worsening macroeconomic conditions, including tariff‑related impacts affecting key advertiser verticals; increased competition in the ad‑tech and streaming advertising markets; changes in consumer viewing behavior; pricing pressure or shifts in advertising mix; reliance on third‑party platforms, data providers and cloud infrastructure and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which are publicly available on SEDAR Plus at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.