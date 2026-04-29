Sabio Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Secured Convertible Debenture Financing

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company helping global brands reach, engage and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, announces that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of a non‑brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of secured convertible debentures of the Company (the "Debentures").

Pursuant to the First Tranche, the Company issued an aggregate principal amount of C$900,000 of Debentures at an issue price of C$1,000 per Debenture. The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum, payable semi‑annually in cash, and mature twelve (12) months from the date of issuance. The principal amount of the Debentures is convertible, at the option of the holder, into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of C$0.30 per common share, subject to customary anti‑dilution adjustments.

The Debentures are secured by a general security interest over all present and after‑acquired personal property of the Company and rank second priority to the Company's existing and future secured obligations to North Mill Capital LLC d/b/a SLR Digital Finance, and pari passu with the Company's other secured convertible debentures.

The Company may, at its sole discretion, complete one or more additional tranches on substantially similar terms. The Offering, including the First Tranche and any additional tranches, is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees of 2% in cash, being an aggregate of C$18,000, to eligible finders, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. No finder's fee was paid in securities.

The net proceeds from the First Tranche will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television®(Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

Forward‑Looking Information

This news release contains forward‑looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the completion of additional tranches of the Offering, the receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the intended use of proceeds.

Forward‑looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, including that market conditions remain supportive, investor interest continues, all required approvals (including TSXV approval) will be obtained on a timely basis, and no material adverse change occurs in the Company's business or financial condition.

Forward‑looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that additional tranches may not be completed, that TSXV approval may be delayed or not obtained, changes in market or financing conditions, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying the forward‑looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward‑looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.