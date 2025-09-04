Creator Television® Expands Tentpole Creators Roster

Adds Lenarr Young, Daphnique Springs and Julie Nolke

Joining Jenny Lorenzo and Uncle Roger

Latest Deals Highlight Strong Momentum for the Recently Launched Streaming Network and Content Studio

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced the new signings of popular content creators, Lenarr Young, Daphnique Springs and Julie Nolke to its Creator Television® (Creator TV) tentpole creators roster. Young, Springs and Nolke join Jenny Lorenzo and Uncle Roger to the stable of content creator talent.

Creator TV is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

Since its debut in January 2025, the streaming network has seen impressive growth in its first six months, both in viewership and platform distribution. The company reported a 95% increase in Total Minutes Viewed and a 111% increase in Total Sessions from Q1 2025 to Q2 2025. Initially available on Plex, the network has since secured additional distribution deals with Sling Freestream, Anoki LiveTVx, Xumo Play, and Amazon Fire TV Channels.

In addition, Creator TV has received industry recognition including being named "Most Innovative Newcomer" by the ITVT Awards (June 2025) and a StreamTV Award finalist for "FAST Channel of the Year" (June 2025).

Distributed globally, Creator TV currently reaches more than 65 million viewers worldwide. The streaming network continues to gain significant momentum; viewership grew over 300% across platforms. demonstrating strong growth and increasing profitability as it expands its footprint across the United States and international markets.

Among Creator TV's original formats and storytelling titles to be added to the programming schedule are "Making It Weird" with Lenarr Young, "Daphnique Springs Single Female," and "Julie's Fine, Everything's Fine" with Julie Nolke.

"In the first six months of launching Creator TV, we have exceeded our expectations for growth," said Joe Ochoa, Co-Founder and General Manager at Creator TV. "Adding these incredibly talented content creators to our tentpole creators, positions us to bring the world's best social stars to living rooms across the country and beyond."

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

