Creator Television® and MADCOOL Media Partner to Bring Culture-Driving Creator Content to Television

Collaboration to Develop Scripted and Unscripted Series Across Genres, Centering Diverse Storytelling

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) ("Sabio" or the "Company"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech firm specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, announced today that its owned and operated network, Creator Television® (Creator TV), has entered into a partnership with MADCOOL Media, a next-generation content studio based in New York that connects traditional and digital media.

In partnership with Creator TV, MADCOOL Media will produce culture-driving original series for Creator TV across all genres, with a particular focus on comedy, entertainment, and unscripted. Like Creator TV, MADCOOL Media also focuses on multi-hyphenate, diverse creators who tell bold, authentic stories reflective of the world in which we live.

"We're excited to partner with MADCOOL Media, who shares the same passion for elevating diverse creator voices," said Charlie Ibarra, Co-Founder and Head of Content, Creator Television. "Through this studio partnership, we can expand our ability to provide creators with the production support and creative tools they need to bring their stories to life—while also delivering fresh, culturally resonant content that drives real value for advertisers."

This strategic partnership advances Creator TV's and MADCOOL's shared mission to increase representation in television. Original series will be distributed via Creator Television, available on Xumo Play, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Sling Freestream, Plex, and LiveTVx, reaching over 65 million viewers globally.

"Creator Television is leading the way in this next phase of media, providing a platform for diverse storytelling," said Jennifer Turner, Founder and CEO, MADCOOL Media. "We are excited to have a like-minded partner in building a new media ecosystem that truly supports and is committed to developing, producing, and distributing diverse content that is in the cultural zeitgeist. Creator Television is the perfect, innovative distribution partner for MADCOOL's character-driven content that audiences want, and advertisers want to reach."

About Creator Television

Creator Television® (Creator TV) is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. We are redefining television by producing and distributing original TV shows led by the world's most entertaining social stars. Our mission is bold yet simple: to increase representation in television by showcasing creator-led programming that better reflects today's diverse world. Creator TV's featured tentpole titles are led by Uncle Roger, Jenny Lorenzo, Trey Kennedy, QPark, Daphnique Springs, Julie Nolke, and Lenarr Young. We launched our first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel on Plex in January 2025, followed by distribution deals with Sling Freestream, Anoki LiveTVx, Xumo Play, and Amazon Fire TV Channels, with additional distribution coming soon. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Creator TV is owned and operated by Sabio, an award-winning leader in the connected television (CTV) advertising technology industry.

Learn more at creatortelevision.com

About MADCOOL Media

Founded by industry veteran Dr. Jennifer Turner, MADCOOL Media is a nimble, next-gen content studio that integrates the best practices of traditional and digital media to sit at the intersection of creators, brands, and platforms. Empowering culture-driving creators with the resources needed to tell their stories, and addressing the challenges advertisers face with reaching increasingly fragmented audiences, MADCOOL partners with a diverse range of creators and advertisers to produce engaging content that builds audiences where viewers consume media.

For more information, visit: madcoolcompany.com/media



About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television®(Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer; Sam Wang, Investor Relations

