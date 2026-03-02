Creator Television Launches "Made By Her" Programming for Women's History Month

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) ("Sabio" or the "Company") today announced special month-long programming in celebration of Women's History Month on its owned-and-operated network, Creator Television® (Creator TV).

Women's History Month, observed each March, honors the contributions of women across industries. This year's theme, "Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future," spotlights women whose ideas, creativity, and leadership continue to shape culture and the future of media.

"Female creators are shaping culture right now, and our job is to make sure their stories are seen," said Kristi Hill (previously Chiou), Head of Operations, Creator TV. "Through thoughtful programming on Creator Television, we're celebrating their work this Women's History Month--and building space for their voices all year long."

"Made By Her," our month-long lineup, honors women who have built massive audiences through original content creation, featuring creator-led shows streaming from 1–9 PM PT throughout March 2026.

Made by Her Lineup Includes:

Daphnique Springs (6.8M+ TikTok followers) -- Gives No Fcks and Single Female,* featuring her signature unfiltered stand-up comedy Jenny Lorenzo (2M followers, Tecla Award winner) -- Latinos Be Like, character-driven comedy inspired by her Cuban-American heritage Julie Nolke (1M+ subscribers, 3x Webby Award winner) -- Julie's Fine, Everything's Fine, satirical sketch comedy Wengie (13M+ subscribers) -- Will It Wengie?, lifestyle experimentation and creative challenges Khadija Mbowe (848K+ followers) -- Yapping for the Masses, cultural commentary and pop culture analysis

"We're proud to celebrate Women's History Month with a lineup that centers the voices of women from diverse backgrounds and experiences," said Andrea Aldana, Director of Marketing, Sabio. "Through their content and authenticity, these storytellers reflect a wide spectrum of women's experiences today, reminding us of our closest friends, our family members, and ourselves."

Creator Television is available on TCL tv+, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Sling Freestream, Plex, and Anoki LiveTVx. For more information, visit creatortelevision.com/watch.

About Creator Television

Creator Television® (Creator TV) is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. We are redefining television by producing and distributing original TV shows led by the world's most entertaining social stars. Our mission is bold yet simple: to increase representation in television by showcasing creator-led programming that better reflects today's diverse world. Creator TV's featured tentpole titles are led by Jenny Lorenzo, Trey Kennedy, QPark, Daphnique Springs, Julie Nolke, and Lenarr Young. We launched our first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel on Plex in January 2025, followed by distribution deals with Sling Freestream, Anoki LiveTVx, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire TV Channels, and TCL tv+ with additional distribution coming soon. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Creator TV is owned and operated by Sabio, an award-winning leader in the connected television (CTV) advertising technology industry.

Learn more at creatortelevision.com

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: https://sabioctv.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

‍For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.