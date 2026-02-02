Creator Television Celebrates Black History Month with a Bold Primetime Lineup

Announces premiere of "Yapping for the Masses" featuring Khadija Mbowe on Feb 2

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) ("Sabio" or the "Company") today introduced special month-long programming in celebration of Black History Month on its owned-and-operated network, Creator Television®.

The programming spotlights Black creators whose voices are redefining storytelling, identity, and entertainment across streaming television.

The month-long showcase features Black content creators airing during primetime (6–8 PM PT), highlighting comedy, commentary, and cultural insight. This year's National Black History Month theme -- A Century of Black History Commemorations -- aligns with Creator Television's mission to honor creators who speak to the past, present, and future of creative expression.

Beginning February 2 is the premiere of "Yapping for the Masses," a new show by culture critic and YouTuber Khadija Mbowe (848K followers). The platform's newest creator, known for her sharp, empathetic breakdowns of pop culture and identity, brings her signature style to Creator Television with a show that explores timely topics shaping public discussions across digital platforms.

Khadija joins a powerhouse lineup of Black creators on the platform, including:

Daphnique Springs (9M followers), whose shows Gives No F*cks and Single Female blend unfiltered comedy with real-world commentary.

and blend unfiltered comedy with real-world commentary. Lenarr Young (7M followers), star of Making It Weird, a sketch series delivering absurd humor with perfect comedic timing.

"Black History Month invites reflection on yesterday's voices and today's creators shaping tomorrow's canon," said Kalyn Holden, Content Marketing Manager at Sabio. "Creator Television creates space for that continuum by placing creator-led storytelling where it carries lasting reach."

Creator Television is the first network built to bring the authenticity of social storytelling to television. Programming is curated around moments that matter, from heritage months to viral trends, reflecting a platform that stays culturally tapped in. In its approach, Creator Television remains clear on its ethos:

Culture. Always On.

About Creator Television

Creator Television® (Creator TV) is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. We are redefining television by producing and distributing original TV shows led by the world's most entertaining social stars. Our mission is bold yet simple: to increase representation in television by showcasing creator-led programming that better reflects today's diverse world. Creator TV's featured tentpole titles are led by Jenny Lorenzo, Trey Kennedy, QPark, Daphnique Springs, Julie Nolke, and Lenarr Young. We launched our first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel on Plex in January 2025, followed by distribution deals with Sling Freestream, Anoki LiveTVx, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire TV Channels, and TCL tv+ with additional distribution coming soon. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Creator TV is owned and operated by Sabio, an award-winning leader in the connected television (CTV) advertising technology industry.

Learn more at creatortelevision.com

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

