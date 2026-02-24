Sabio Announces Extension of Maturity Date of Previously Issued Debentures

Not for distribution to the United States wire services or dissemination in or into the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), further to its news release dated August 25, 2025 announcing the completion of its offering of unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$1,802,850 (the "Offering"), announces that it has exercised its option to extend the maturity date of the Debentures by an additional six months (the "Debenture Extension").

The original maturity date of the Debentures is February 25, 2026 (the "Original Maturity Date"). As a result of the Debenture Extension, the Debentures will now mature on August 25, 2026.

In connection with the Debenture Extension, the lenders (being the holders of the Debentures) will be entitled to receive additional bonus common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Bonus Share") equal to 10% of the principal amount of the Debentures, divided by the greater of: (a) the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the 10 consecutive trading days ending on the Original Maturity Date; and (b) the lowest permitted price under the policies of the TSXV. The issuance of the Bonus Shares constitutes a loan bonus under TSXV Policy 5.1 – Loans, Loan Bonuses, Finder's Fees and Commissions. The Company will announce the final number of Bonus Shares once the 10‑day VWAP has been determined.

All other terms and conditions of the Debentures, including the interest rate, remain unchanged.

The Debenture Extension and the issuance and listing of the Bonus Shares remains subject to acceptance by the TSXV. Any Bonus Shares issued will be subject to applicable hold periods.

All securities issued pursuant to the Debenture Extension are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on June 26, 2026.

An insider of the Company holds Debentures and will receive Bonus Shares in connection with the Debenture Extension, which constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions in sections 5.5(b) (issuer not listed on a specified market) and 5.7(a) (fair market value not more than 25% of market capitalization) of MI 61‑101. Accordingly, no formal valuation or minority shareholder approval is required.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue- chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad- supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

