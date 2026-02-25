Sabio Confirms Additional Information Regarding Previously Issued Debentures

Not for distribution to the United States wire services or dissemination in or into the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), further to its news release dated February 24, 2026 announcing the six-month extension ("Debenture Extension") of its unsecured debentures ("Debentures") for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$1,802,850 from February 25, 2026 ("Original Maturity Date") to August 25, 2026, confirms that 581,561 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Bonus Shares") are expected to be issued at a price of $0.31 per Bonus Share, based on the 10‑day-VWAP, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Any Bonus Shares issued will be subject to applicable hold periods.

An insider of the Company holds Debentures and will receive Bonus Shares in connection with the Debenture Extension, which constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions in sections 5.5(b) (issuer not listed on a specified market) and 5.7(a) (fair market value not more than 25% of market capitalization) of MI 61‑101. Accordingly, no formal valuation or minority shareholder approval is required.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue- chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad- supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

This press release contains "forward‑looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward‑looking information includes statements regarding the Debenture Extension, the expected issuance of Bonus Shares, the acceptance of such matters by the TSX Venture Exchange, and related timing. Forward‑looking information is based on assumptions, estimates, expectations, and projections that may prove to be incorrect and is subject to risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including those described in the Company's annual information form and MD&A available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‑looking information except as required by law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

