Creative Group Canada appoints Manon Dicaire as Senior Vice President, Business Development

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company, announced today the hiring of Manon Dicaire as Senior Vice President, Business Development.

"We're so excited to have Manon join our business development team in Toronto," said Creative Group Executive Vice President, Business Development, Glenn Darlington. "Manon has deep industry relationships and experience across many segments of the meetings and incentives industry. Her consultative approach and commitment to client relationships, along with her servant leadership skills will be valuable assets as she leads our business development team in Canada," he concluded.

"I'm so pleased to be joining Creative Group now, especially as the meetings industry continues to evolve and expand in the virtual realm - and as it recalibrates for in-person and hybrid events. It's an exciting time to be building a new and more prosperous industry," said Dicaire.

Creative Group offers innovative sales and channel incentive solutions and reward and recognition programs, as well as event management and experience design for meetings, product launches, tradeshows, user conferences and group travel incentives.

About Manon Dicaire

Manon Dicaire has deep roots in the incentive and events industry having worked in global sales at Starwood Hotels, as an Account Executive at Strategic Meetings + Incentives, and managed her own consultancy business. As a leader in the industry, she has supported local chapters of SITE (Society for Incentive Travel Excellence) and MPI (Meeting Planners International). Manon is a keynote speaker and part-time Professor at George Brown College, School of Hospitality and Tourism. She speaks both French and English fluently and holds CMP (Certified Meeting Professional) and TICO (Travel Industry Council of Ontario) certifications.

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company that delivers results by inspiring people to thrive. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honoured with multiple SITE Crystal Awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and serves clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality and more. Employing over 170 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco (Emeryville), Detroit, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com



