RIVIÈRE-ROUGE, QC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Rivière-Rouge proudly marked the groundbreaking of a 28-unit social and affordable housing building, Arc-en-Toit, for people living with mental health issues in Rivière-Rouge. This project, an initiative of the organization Arc-en-Soi, represents an investment of nearly $14 million.

The event was attended by Chantale Jeannotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Denis Lacasse, Mayor of Rivière-Rouge; and Stéphanie Brabant, President of Arc-en-Soi and founding member of Arc-en-Toit.

The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $5 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada is contributing more than $4.1 million to the project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The City of Rivière-Rouge is co$544,000, including the value of the donated land.

"This is a wonderful and concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. Our government's financial contribution will allow people living with a mental health condition to benefit from affordable housing. This project demonstrates once again that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm proud that this social housing project in Rivière-Rouge has been approved. This investment by our government, through the Société d'habitation du Québec, shows our firm commitment to addressing the real housing needs of the people of Rivière-Rouge. I congratulate Arc-en-Soi for initiating this housing project for people living with mental health conditions."

Chantale Jeannotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The Rivière-Rouge municipal council and I are proud of our role in making this new social housing project a reality for our community, in particular through our contribution of $544,000 in financial assistance. We look forward to making these affordable housing units available to people living with mental health conditions. The City's financial contribution demonstrates the importance of creating all types of new housing in our region."

Denis Lacasse, Mayor of Rivière-Rouge

"We are very proud to be part of today's official groundbreaking announcement for our Arc-en-Toit housing project. With it, we will create 28 housing units for people living with mental health conditions, providing a living environment and the support they need to thrive. Arc-en-Toit embodies our desire to build a more inclusive and supportive community in our region. Thank you to all our partners and volunteers who are helping us make this wonderful project a reality."

Stéphanie Brabant, President of Arc-en-Soi and founding member of Arc-en-Toit

All eligible households could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $480,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Rivière-Rouge (10%).

over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Rivière-Rouge (10%). Caisse Desjardins de la Rouge is contributing $24,000 to the Arc-En-Toit project.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

