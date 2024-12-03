Creating opportunity and community in the nation's most dynamic employment market: 'Greater Toronto's Top Employers' for 2025 are announced

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Walk down any major street in Toronto and you're likely to hear a vast number of languages being spoken by the people around you. The strength of the Greater Toronto Area's multicultural and diverse population makes it one of the most dynamic urban areas in the world, both socially and in terms of its economy. The GTA's best employers recognize that creating progressive and inclusive workplaces and HR programs ensures that all employees – regardless of their background – can thrive and get ahead in the nation's most competitive labour market. That's the message from this year's winners of the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition, announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"The individuals working at this year's winners mirror the diversity of the population in the region," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "To retain employees over the long term, employers need to offer benefits and programs that encourage their people to grow with the organization. The best employers constantly raise the bar by making these benefits flexible, so employees can really customize them to suit their needs."

Strong organizational cultures are integral in a region as multicultural as the GTA, with this year's winners prioritizing initiatives that promote teamwork and cohesion, such as regularly scheduled social events and company-sponsored volunteer work in the community.

"This year's winners recognize that strong cultures are built on genuine connections and shared experiences," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "Social events, for example, create the circumstances for individuals to connect on a personal level, beyond their daily roles and with people they don't always see. These engagements improve morale and engagement, fostering a sense of belonging that helps individuals feel included and valued for their contribution."

Now in its 19th year, Greater Toronto's Top Employers is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in the Greater Toronto Area.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Greater Toronto's Top Employers (2025) was announced today in a special magazine published by Mediacorp Canada Inc. and distributed online in The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp editors also released their detailed reasons for selecting each of this year's winners, as well as stories and photos of their initiatives, which are accessible via the competition homepage.

