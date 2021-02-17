RED LAKE, ON, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to investments made by the Government of Canada, residents of Red Lake will soon have access to more affordable housing options.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced that the federal government is providing $4.2 million in funding for New Starts for Women Inc., a project to construct a 2-storey, 10-unit transitional housing build to support women and their children fleeing domestic violence.

The development, managed by the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB), is receiving financing through CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a National Housing Strategy program delivered by CMHC that supports the creation or repair of affordable homes across the country. Priority is given to funding projects that help the most vulnerable Canadians, including women and girls, those fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

KDSB delivers needed social services to all citizens in the District of Kenora, and is committed to providing efficient and effective district wide services that support its individuals, families and communities, including creating affordable and accessible housing.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with partners like KDSB to provide solutions to the housing challenges faced by Canadians across the region.

Quotes

"Gender-based violence continues to have devastating housing impacts, among many others, on individuals, families and communities across the country. To ensure that no one is left without a place to turn, our government is taking the necessary steps, through affordable and transitional housing projects like this one, to ensure the housing needs of local communities in Red Lake and across Canada are met." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Through this commitment and financial support from the Government of Canada, the KDSB, New Starts for Women Inc. and the community of Red Lake will be better positioned to support women and children fleeing domestic violence with safe housing and supports. Community well-being, inclusion, and belonging begin with everyone having a safe and accessible place to call home. We are truly thankful for the support that CMHC and the Honorable Minister Hussen are providing." – Barry Baltessen, Board Chair, Kenora District Services Board (KDSB)

Quick Facts

The project consists of 10 housing units total, 60% of which will have affordable rents and 40% which will have market rents.





50% of units, located on the first floor, will be fully accessible. The other 50%, on the second floor, will be built with universal design.





The project is expected to have a 55% reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions relative to the 2015 National Energy Code of Buildings.





Construction commenced in October 2019 , and substantial completion is expected in April 2021 .





, and substantial completion is expected in . With a budget of $13.2 billion , the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) gives priority to projects that help those in the greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.





, the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) gives priority to projects that help those in the greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.





will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities. The 2020 Fall Economic Statement proposes to increase the lending capacity of the existing National Housing Strategy's Rental Construction Financing Initiative by an additional $12 billion over seven years. This new funding will enable CMHC to support the construction of an additional 28,500 purpose-built rental housing units across Canada .

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.





authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Mikaela Harrison, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Angelina Ritacco, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Media Relations, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

