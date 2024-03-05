Creating a workplace where everyone can thrive: this year's 'Canada's Best Diversity Employers' are announced

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Across almost every industry, Canadian employers are doubling down on their efforts to create diverse and inclusive workplaces that make a place at the table for all their employees. That's the message from this year's Canada's Best Diversity Employers, which were announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"This year's winners ensure that employees are seen, heard, and feel supported in the workplace," says Stephanie Leung, editor at Mediacorp. "They understand that a steady dialogue with employees is vital in building inclusive initiatives and strategies that prioritize the wellbeing of staff and ensure their organization improves and becomes more resilient."

Increasingly, she notes, diversity and inclusion programs are being distributed across organizations, not just in the human resources function. From targeted recruitment initiatives that diversify incoming talent pipelines to sponsorship and leadership development programs for underrepresented groups, this year's winners have doubled down on their commitment to make a place for everyone at the table.

"A key trend from this year's competition is that employers are applying an inclusive lens to their benefits programs and policies," adds Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "Winners have made progressive changes that have made a tangible impact on their employees, such as the introduction of paid leave for Indigenous employees to attend ceremonial, cultural and spiritual events, and flexible statutory holiday policy that enables employees to exchange time-off on stat holidays for days that hold cultural importance to them. These initiatives are a tangible demonstration of how the feedback provided in employee surveys leads to action and implementation by employers."

Now in its 17th year, Canada's Best Diversity Employers recognizes employers across Canada that have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. This competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: (a) women; (b) members of visible minorities; (c) persons with disabilities; (d) Indigenous peoples; and (e) lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) peoples.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Canada's Best Diversity Employers (2024) was announced today in a special magazine distributed online in The Globe and Mail. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, as well as stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

