CREA SET TO BRING TRANSPARENCY TO THE CANADIAN REAL ESTATE CONSUMER

OTTAWA, ON , April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is proud to announce a pilot project that will display real-time tracking of offers on REALTOR.ca listings, a first for Canada. Openn Offers, a ground-breaking offer management software provided by property technology company Openn Negotiation, has been selected to be integrated with REALTOR.ca, Canada's No. 1 real estate platform.

CREA continues to support Canadians on their real estate journeys through research tools on REALTOR.ca. Consumers have come to trust and rely on features like transaction history including sold data, multimedia, REALTOR® ratings and reviews, and neighbourhood and market intelligence. Openn Offers is the latest in a series of initiatives to deliver meaningful data points to the site.

"Multiple offer scenarios have become increasingly commonplace in today's real estate environment," said Michael Bourque, CREA's Chief Executive Officer. "Canadian property buyers and sellers seek greater confidence in the process, while Canadian REALTORS® seek tools to enable and more easily manage these situations. We're very excited about the potential of this pilot to address both."

"Through six-plus years of development, execution, and innovation in the Australian market, we have proven that both the real estate professional and consumer benefit greatly from enhanced transparency," said Duncan Anderson, Executive Director of Openn and President of Openn North America. "We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with CREA to introduce Openn Offers to the Canadian marketplace."

The pilot, scheduled to begin this summer in select markets across Canada, will support REALTORS® in reinforcing consumer confidence in the current home buying and selling process via REALTOR.ca.

"This opportunity is well-timed and well-suited for our market," said Jeff King, CEO of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. "We are excited to participate in a by REALTORS® for REALTORS® solution that provides equality of access to information and facilitates increased transparency for the consumer."

About The Canadian Real Estate Association

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada's largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 150,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers, and maintain REALTOR.ca, Canada's most prominent online property listings platform. According to the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), REALTOR.ca is the 6th most visited .ca website and one of Canada's leading websites by usage across all categories.

About Openn Offers

Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX: OPN) is an Australian property technology company offering a proprietary cloud-based software platform to support real estate agents in selling property online with greater transparency. The Openn Offers platform facilitates a negotiation process, featuring streamlined digital contracting and automated communication tools, enhancing a property transaction. The solution provides buyers with real-time feedback through their device on how much competition exists and where their price stands in the negotiation, resulting in an optimal sales outcome.

