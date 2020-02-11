CREA's Chief Economist, Gregory Klump, retires after 28 years

Klump was instrumental in the development of the MLS® Home Price Index (MLS HPI®). He was a member of CMHC's National Housing Research Committee as well as a contributor to the Economic Research Committee of the Canadian Home Builders Association.

CREA wishes Gregory Klump all the best in his future endeavors.

About The Canadian Real Estate Association

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada's largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 130,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers and sellers.



