What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting an impact assessment for the proposed Crawford Nickel Project, located 43 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario.

As part of the planning phase in the impact assessment process, the Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to review and provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines (draft Guidelines) and the draft Public Participation Plan (draft Plan).

The draft Guidelines outline the specific factors to be considered in the assessment of the project and provide direction to the proponent, Canada Nickel Company, on the studies and information required in its Impact Statement. The draft Plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process and provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83857). The draft Guidelines and the draft Plan are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on March 8, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to attend an information session to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the draft documents.

Virtual information sessions (via Zoom):

Wednesday, February 15 , from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET (English)

, from (English) Thursday, February 16 , from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET (French)

In-person session (bilingual):

Wednesday, February 22 , from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET

Ramada Timmins , 1800 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario , P4R 0A5

*Short presentation given every hour on the hour

More information on how to attend an information session is available by visiting the project homepage noted above or by emailing [email protected].

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the second federal comment period for the project. There will be other opportunities for the public and Indigenous groups to participate over the course of the impact assessment process.

What is the proposed project?

Canada Nickel Company is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning and abandonment of an open-pit nickel-cobalt mine and on-site metal mill, located 43 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario. As proposed, the Crawford Nickel Project would have a mine ore production capacity of 275,000 tonnes per day and a mill ore input capacity of 120,000 tonnes per day. The project would operate for about 43 years.

