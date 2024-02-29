TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Media's best-in-class streaming service, Crave, announced today, that its Premium, ad-free plan is now available for purchase through Prime Video Channels in Canada.

With this additional access to the service, Crave expands its reach and discoverability, giving subscribers more choice and easier access to its premium programming on a variety of platforms, including: Crave.ca, digital media players including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, select Samsung Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, and Xbox One.

Crave is the streaming destination for the largest, bilingual entertainment offering in Canada, and includes: HBO and Max Originals including TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY and THE WHITE LOTUS; the DC universe; the Wizarding World of Harry Potter; blockbuster movies; iconic library series such as FRIENDS and THE OFFICE; big-buzz series like THE TRAITORS, LOVE ISLAND, and RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE; an ever-growing, award-winning slate of Crave Originals including CANADA'S DRAG RACE, SHORESY, LITTLE BIRD; more than 11,000 hours of French content; and more.

Crave's Premium, ad-free plan can be purchased by Prime Members directly through their Prime Video account for $21.99/month via primevideo.com/crave. For full details about Crave platforms and plans, visit Crave.ca/subscribe or your television service provider.

To view the full release, click here.

SOURCE Crave

For further information: Nicolle Stranges, [email protected]