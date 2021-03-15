Crave Frozen Meals Marks 365 Days of Frozen Screen Faces with Free Meals

From March 15- 22, Canadians can share their frozen screen faces at FrozenScreenFace.ca for a chance to win one of the 365 free CRAVE Frozen Meal and show their mouth a good time. For those who stay connected by trolling loved ones online, from March 15-17, friends have the chance to reheat their frozen faces by tagging each other on twitter sharing their worst frozen face and tagging @CraveFoodsCA for a chance to win a delicious meal.

"As March marks the one year anniversary of lockdown, we wanted to tap into a culturally relevant pain point that has been impacting Canadians connecting virtually from home -- the frozen screen face experienced always at the worst moments on a call," says Brian Neumann, Senior Manager, Brand Build & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "The campaign, like our CRAVE Frozen Meals, sets out to prove being frozen isn't always a bad thing."

"March marks the one-year anniversary of meetings, classes and hangouts moving from in-person to virtual and, while technology has allowed us to stay connected, we've all experienced that awkward frozen face. As the most delicious frozen meal, CRAVE saw an opportunity to tap into this universally relatable pain point and show the world that frozen doesn't have to suck."

From mouth-watering meals like CRAVE Bacon and Egg Scramble with Cheddar Cheese for breakfast to CRAVE, Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese for lunch, CRAVE Frozen Meals are the perfect way to satisfy your cravings, especially while staying safe at home.

For more information on CRAVE Frozen Face, please visit FrozenScreenFace.ca and @cravefoodsca on social.

