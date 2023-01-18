Crave Boosts its International Offering with Viaplay Select

News from TheLede.ca

Twitter.com/Crave_PR

– Premium Nordic content is now available on Crave through Viaplay Select, including acclaimed series and feature films such as FURIA, THE MACHINERY, Gåsmamman, THREESOME, and UTØYA –

Key Tags: @Crave_PR, @CraveCanada, @TheLede_CA

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Crave announced today a partnership with Viaplay Group that delivers more than 150 hours of premium Nordic content to Crave subscribers through Viaplay Select. Viaplay Select is a branded content concept that offers critically acclaimed Viaplay series and films, along with curated third-party content from the Nordic region, to partner platforms around the world.

More than 25 Nordic series and films – with a focus on the 'Nordic noir' genre and available in Norwegian, Swedish and Danish languages with English subtitles – are now available on Crave through Viaplay Select, including Norway's FURIA and THE MACHINERY, Sweden's PARTISAN, and English-Swedish young adult drama THREESOME. Viaplay is a leading producer of high-quality, psychologically penetrating crime drama from the Nordic region – a style of screen storytelling known as 'Nordic noir'.

The Viaplay Select content bolsters Crave's international offering which already includes acclaimed titles such as HBO's THE INVESTIGATION, 30 COINS, BEARTOWN, and MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, plus much more, all featured in Crave's International TV & Movies Collection.

"We're delighted to offer Crave subscribers even more premium programming to explore," said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development and Programming, Bell Media. "Viaplay's original content is renowned around the world, and we're pleased to join forces with Viaplay Group to introduce their uniquely gripping series and films to the Canadian market."

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, North America & Viaplay Select: "This partnership with Crave gives Canadian audiences a great taste of what Viaplay is all about, ahead of our direct-to-consumer launch. Viaplay is the home of premium European storytelling that has both style and substance. In less than a year, Viaplay Select has already brought the best of Viaplay to 19 countries, and more are on the way in 2023."

The Viaplay Select content available for streaming on Crave includes:

TV Series

DELETE ME, Season 1

FACE TO FACE, Season 1

FURIA, Season 1

GÅSMAMMAN, Season 1 & 2

HARMONICA, Season 1

HONOUR, Season 1

JORDSKOTT, Season 1

THE LAWYER, Season 1

LOVE ME, Season 1

THE MACHINERY, Season 1

MAX ANGER , Season 1

, Season 1 PARTISAN, Season 1

PØRNI, Season 1

THE SANDHAMN MURDERS, Season 1 & 2

THREESOME, Season 1

WALLANDER SE, Season 1

Films

THE EMIGRANTS

I AM ZLATAN

JOURNAL 64

MY FATHER MARIANNE

ORCA

SAMI BLOOD

SNABBA CASH

SUEDI

TIGERS

UTØYA

The partnership with Viaplay Group continues to build on Crave's mandate to deliver the most prestigious and sought-after content, at an unbeatable value. In addition to the recently announced Pay-One window licensing agreement for theatrical feature films from Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), Crave features blockbuster Hollywood films, and is the Canadian home of some of today's biggest pop culture hits including HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, SUCCESSION, and HBO Max's AND JUST LIKE THAT…, plus an ever growing, award-winning slate of Crave Originals including CANADA'S DRAG RACE and international sensation LETTERKENNY.

About Crave:

Crave is Canada's prestige entertainment offering, delivering more Oscar®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning programming than any other service, with HBO, HBO Max Originals, SHOWTIME®, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and boasts a robust slate of English and French original series. It is a bilingual TV and streaming service, with thousands of hours of exclusive French-language content. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One, and through participating service providers across 10, 24-hour High Definition linear and on demand channels. Learn more at Crave.ca.

SOURCE Crave

For further information: Nicolle Stranges, Bell Media, [email protected]; Madison Keegan, Bell Media, [email protected]