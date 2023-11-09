Crave Announces New Short-Form Original Comedy Series, MY DEAD MOM

News from TheLede.ca

– From award-winning producers LoCo Motion Pictures, the team behind the Emmy®-nominated comedy series HOW TO BUY A BABY, and starring Megan Follows and Lauren Collins –

– The series marks filmmaker Chandler Levack's (I Like Movies) television directorial debut –

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Crave announced today, the new, six-part short-form comedy series, MY DEAD MOM. From LoCo Motion Pictures, creator Wendy Litner, and executive producer Lauren Corber, the Crave Original series is currently in production in Toronto, and stars Megan Follows (ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, REIGN) and Lauren Collins (DEGRASSI: THE NEXT GENERATION, SLIP).

"We're excited to see Wendy and Lauren's creative vision come to life in this comedic and witty series of shorts," said Carlyn Klebuc, General Manager, Original Programming, Bell Media. "With Levack directing, and acclaimed Canadian actors Follows and Collins starring, this series continues to build on Crave's mandate of delivering unique and high-quality original content."

"We're so excited to begin production on our new comedy starring the incomparable duo of Lauren Collins and Megan Follows," said Lauren Corber, President and Executive Producer, LoCo Motion Pictures. "I'm thrilled to reunite with Wendy Litner, the brilliant mind behind it all, and to join forces with Crave to elevate MY DEAD MOM to uncharted comedic heights."

Emmy wanted to hike the Appalachian Trail after her mother died, she was just really busy. But three years on now, her grief is catching up with her. As she questions her lipstick and life choices, her dead mother, Fern, pops into her life to voice her opinions and tell her red really isn't her colour. Even death hasn't stopped Fern from being fabulous. Emmy is trying to live her best life, but how do you let go of something that is so present? With sharp wit and aching tenderness, MY DEAD MOM explores the complicated nature of grief through mothers and daughters, and death.

Rounding out the cast for MY DEAD MOM are Rainbow Sun Francks (HIGH FIDELITY), David Reale (THE BOYS), Daniel Maslany (MURDOCH MYSTERIES), Daniel Kash (SLASHER), and guest star Matt Murray (IN THE DARK).

MY DEAD MOM is produced by LoCo Motion Pictures, in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Independent Production Fund, Ontario Creates, and the Bell Fund. The series is distributed internationally by Blue Ant Media. Wendy Litner (HOW TO BUY A BABY) is creator and executive producer, alongside executive producer Lauren Corber (DETENTION ADVENTURE) of LoCo Motion Pictures. Chandler Levack directs (I Like Movies), Palmer Baranek is supervising producer, and co-producer is Moe Rai. For Bell Media: Production Executive is Kelsey-Ann Rattansey; Senior Production Executive is Chris Kelley; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.

About Bell Media Original Programming

Bell Media has commissioned some of Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed original programming, working with the best Canadian independent producers in the country. Hit series commissioned by CTV include the most-watched Canadian dramas TRANSPLANT and SULLIVAN'S CROSSING; record-breaking Canadian format THE AMAZING RACE CANADA; comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING; unscripted series THE TRAITORS CANADA and FARMING FOR LOVE; and quiz series BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS. Among the original series on Bell Media specialty and streaming platforms are CTV Life Channel's culinary series MARY MAKES IT EASY with Mary Berg, and food, travel, and adventure series EVOLVING VEGAN; CTV Comedy Channel's ROAST BATTLE CANADA and the scripted series ACTING GOOD. Crave Originals include hit series LETTERKENNY and its official spinoff series SHORESY, CANADA'S DRAG RACE, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE (EVEN JAY BARUCHEL), and LITTLE BIRD; docuseries DARK SIDE OF THE RING; and acclaimed documentaries including KINGS OF COKE. Discovery is home to Bell Media's hit factual series and franchises HIGHWAY THRU HELL, EAST HARBOUR HEROES, and Animal Planet's PETS & PICKERS. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.

About Crave

Crave is Canada's prestige entertainment offering, delivering more Oscar®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning programming than any other service, with HBO, HBO Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and boasts a robust slate of English and French original series. It is a bilingual TV and streaming service, with thousands of hours of exclusive French-language content. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One, and through participating service providers across ten, 24-hour High Definition linear and on demand channels.

About LoCo Motion Pictures:

LoCo Motion Pictures is an independent production and distribution company based in Toronto. Founded in 2015 by award-winning producer, Lauren Corber, LoCo has a track-record of successfully collaborating with creators to produce bold and compelling audience-driven content. With a focus on digital storytelling, LoCo takes a non-traditional approach to content creation, pushing boundaries and telling stories to underserved audiences.

Since its inception, LoCo has produced two seasons of the award-winning comedy series My 90-Year-Old Roommate, two seasons of International Emmy-nominated comedy series How to Buy a Baby, three seasons of Kidscreen Award winning action/adventure children's series, Detention Adventure, the 80's-set comedy series The Communist's Daughter and the new series I Hate People, People Hate Me which premiered at Tribeca this year, all CBC Gem Originals.

