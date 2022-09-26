Crakmedia now sits in the Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking

QUÉBEC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Crakmedia is happy to announce its place among the Globe and Mail's prestigious ranking of Canada's top-performing companies.

Crakmedia has earned its spot as one of Canada's fastest-growing organizations. These have been selected according to their performance over the past three years.

At Crakmedia, creativity and innovation are the driving forces behind each of their decisions. The company's entrepreneurial vision is to maintain its status as a performance marketing leader by using the latest technology and surrounding itself with experts. Our teams of field specialists range from content creation to research and development and business intelligence. Our data analysts explore growing amounts of data each day in order to decipher and understand web user behaviour. This expertise is a prime example of what allows the Crakmedia team to make the best possible decisions to increase client sales and develop new original products.

Since the company is oriented toward performance, managers are continuously encouraged to foster growth within their teams and for each of their employees. An ongoing training program within the company allows each manager to accompany their team members through knowledge development and the improvement of individual skills. Each Crakmedia staff member gets to become a leader in their field while directly contributing to the company's growth and influence.

"For us, having our place within this ranking comes with a lot of pride which we share with our team of experts. For us, teamwork reflects values of collaboration and innovation, which we strive to keep firmly in place within the company, and which is directly linked to our growth and performance," tells Mr. Olivier C. Bouchard, Chief of Operations at Crakmedia.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial realizations by identifying and bringing forward Canada's most innovative companies. To qualify, organizations had to go through an in-depth application process and fulfill high-standard expectations. In total, 430 companies earned their spot in the ranking this year. Crakmedia sits in 135th place.

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

The complete 2022 list will be published in the Report On Business magazine October issue and is available at www.tgam.ca/TopGrowing .

About CRAKMEDIA

A worldwide leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development, and traffic monetization, CRAKMEDIA is an international organization based out of Québec. Their field of expertise ranges from digital content creation, campaign personalization, website and data analytics, brand management, search engine optimization, media buying, and advertising to web development and technological tool creation.

CRAKMEDIA struck gold in the Best Social Commerce Campaign category at the Influencer Marketing Awards . The company is also nominated for Best HR Practices in the 2022 Fideides.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

