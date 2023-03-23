CRAFT 1861 GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - CRAFT 1861 Global Holdings Inc. (NEO: HUMN) (NEO: HUMN.WT.A) (the "Corporation" or "Craft Global") announces today that Ryan Boone has resigned as a director of the Corporation due to personal considerations and his desire to pursue and focus on other challenges.

The Corporation's board of directors (the "Board") would like to thank Mr. Boone for his contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

The Board will be evaluating alternatives with respect to appointing a new independent director to fill the vacancy.

About Craft 1861 Global, Inc.

Craft Global is a minority-led, U.S.-based health and wellness company. Craft Global aims to capitalize on what management believes is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a global household name by consolidating global demand for cannabis and making it a mainstream component of health and wellness lifestyles.

Craft Global operates within the non-psychoactive, hemp-derived CBD space with consumer-packaged goods containing zero THC. Craft Global is also a vertically integrated cannabis company in the state of New Mexico, and expects to expand into other legal jurisdictions through the sale of its proprietary intellectual property.

Since its inception, Craft Global has been focused on ensuring the highest levels of compliance with all applicable standards, which allowed Craft Global in 2019, at the Indianapolis 500, to become the first broadcast network-approved and telecast CBD sponsor with its sponsorship of IndyCar Carlin Racing, broadcast on NBC. Craft Global's 2019 World Boxing Council (WBC) partnership was the first CBD sponsorship for a global professional sports organization. This careful and thoughtful approach to the industry has helped Craft Global sign exclusive, long term and multi-year strategic licensing rights partnerships with a number of the world's largest and most respected sporting, entertainment and lifestyle brands, athletes, entertainers, celebrities, and corporations, including WBC, Moto GP, Formula E, Pramac Ducati, World Surf League, a global motorsport league, a Premier League football club, a premier international sprint-sailing league, a premier global sailing race and a leading collegiate IP agency – providing access to billions of engaged digital customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. The words "expect", "aim", "believe", and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management, management's historical experience, perception of trends and current business conditions, expected future developments and other factors which management considers appropriate. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Corporation's expectations as of the date of this news release, and are subject to change after such date. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

