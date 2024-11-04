CRAFT 1861 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED AUDIT COMPLETION TIMEFRAME

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - CRAFT 1861 Global Holdings Inc. (the "Company") announces that Reliant CPA ("Successor Auditor") is expected to complete the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, within the month of November 2024.

The Company consequently expects to file the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the required CEO and CFO certifications of the annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2023, also in the month of November.

The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company on its own initiative effective July 11, 2024, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective August 16, 2024, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the relevant period, being the financial year of the Company ended December 31, 2022, and any period subsequent to the most recently completed financial year for which an audit report was issued and preceding the resignation of the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on July 29, 2024 with respect to the resignation of the Former Auditor and a Change of Auditor Notice on August 26, 2024 with respect to the appointment of the Successor Auditor (collectively, the "Notices") on SEDAR+ together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the respective Notices, as applicable. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.

