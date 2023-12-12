CRAFT 1861 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SECURITYHOLDERS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - CRAFT 1861 Global Holdings Inc. (NEO: HUMN) (NEO: HUMN.WT.A) (the "Company" or "Craft Global") is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders and special meeting of securityholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. At the Meeting, securityholders of Craft Global voted in favor of a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") to approve the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Craft Global will combine with Nano Cures International, Inc. ("Nano"). The Arrangement Resolution required the approval of: (i) at least 66⅔% of the votes cast by the shareholders of CRAFT present in person or by proxy at the Meeting; and (ii) at least 66⅔% of the votes cast by the securityholders of CRAFT present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, voting together as a single class. Details of the voting results at the Meeting are summarized below.

Voting Results

The votes cast in respect of the various resolutions put forth at the Meeting are summarized as follows:

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Election of Robert Aranda as

Director 36,498,100 100 Nil 0 Election of Ruth Epstein as

Director 36,498,100 100 Nil 0 Election of Harvey Schiller as

Director 36,498,100 100 Nil 0 Election of Shelly Lombard as

Director 36,498,100 100 Nil 0 Appointment of GreenGrowth

CPAs Inc. as auditor 36,498,601 100 Nil 0 Approval of Long-Term

Incentive Plan 36,498,100 100 Nil 0 Arrangement Resolution:







Shareholders of Craft Global 36,498,200 100 Nil 0 Securityholders of Craft Global 38,260,221 100 Nil 0

Full details of the matters for securityholder action can be viewed by accessing the management information circular and supplement (collectively, the "Circular") for the Meeting available on the Company's website at: https://craft1861global.com/shareholder-docs-AGM-2023/ and on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Arrangement remains subject to receipt of a final order (the "Final Order") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court"). As previously announced, the hearing for the Final Order is scheduled to take place on December 14, 2023 at approximately 9:45 a.m. (Vancouver time). Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions to completion of the Arrangement contained in the arrangement agreement dated as of September 27, 2023 between the Company and Nano (the "Arrangement Agreement"), including receiving certain regulatory approvals, all as more particularly described in the Circular, the Arrangement is expected to close on or before December 31, 2023.

This news release does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and this news release does not form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

The shares of Nano (the "Nano Shares") are not currently listed on any stock exchange. Although an application has been made for listing of the Nano Shares on the NEO Exchange Inc., operating as Cboe Canada (the "Exchange"), there is no assurance when, or if, the Nano Shares will be listed on the Exchange or on any other stock exchange. Listing will be subject to Nano meeting the listing requirements and other conditions of the Exchange. Listing of the Nano Shares on the Exchange or on any other exchange is not a condition to the completion of the Arrangement. Until the Nano Shares are listed on a stock exchange, shareholders of Nano may not be able to sell their Nano Shares. Even if a listing is obtained, ownership of Nano Shares will entail a high degree of risk.

THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION. THE SECURITIES TO BE ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE ISSUED IN RELIANCE UPON SECTION 3(A)(10) OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND AVAILABLE EXEMPTIONS FROM APPLICABLE STATE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The words "expect", "aim", "believe", and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Specific forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to statements concerning the Arrangement, obtaining the Final Order, satisfaction or waiver of conditions precedent to the Arrangement, the listing of the Nano Shares on the Exchange, and the anticipated closing date for the Arrangement.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management, management's historical experience, perception of trends and current business conditions, expected future developments and other factors which management considers appropriate. With respect to the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions with respect to, among other things; that Craft Global / Nano will meet its future objectives and priorities; obtaining the all necessary approvals including but not limited to approvals from securityholders of Craft Global and the Final Order from the Court, approval of the Exchange to list the Nano Shares, Craft Global and Nano are able to fulfill the condition precedents to the Arrangement Agreement, as well as assumptions concerning legislative frameworks, general economic and industry growth rates, prices, currency exchange and interest rates, competitive intensity, future pandemics or other material outbreaks of disease, safety issues, recalls, and no unplanned material changes in Craft Global / Nano facilities, equipment or customer and employee relations.

Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions, opinions, and estimates and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties regarding U.S. hemp regulation; product recalls; failure or deterioration of quality control systems; limited operating history; acceptance of the listing application by the Exchange (or another stock exchange) to list the Nano Shares; future outbreaks of infectious diseases; potential future sales of shares; execution of Craft Global / Nano business strategies; reliance on management and conflicts of interest; competition; climate change; litigation; information technology systems and cyber-attacks; security breaches; global financial conditions; the ability of Craft Global / Nano to comply with regulatory requirements; as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

NEO Exchange Inc. does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE CRAFT 1861 Global Holdings Inc.

For further information: CRAFT 1861 Global Holdings Inc., Attn: Investor Relations, [email protected], (505) 228-8446