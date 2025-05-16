MONTREAL, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada (Imperial) congratulates Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy on taking decisive action against contraband tobacco products in the 2025 Budget.

Reducing the prevalence and accessibility of contraband tobacco products in the province will not only have a positive impact on the safety of local communities but will also have considerable positive outcomes on the province's finances by recovering millions of dollars of lost tax revenue, which can be used to support key government initiatives.

"It is encouraging to see that the Ford government is acknowledging that the fight against contraband tobacco is essential to the safety and wellbeing of communities across the province", says Eric Gagnon, Vice President of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Imperial. "We thank the province for their leadership on this important file and look forward to working together to combat contraband tobacco, undermine organized crime and keep people safe."

Imperial is especially pleased to see the following key elements of the Budget reflecting this ambition:

Expanded Penalties: Ontario is extending fines under the Tobacco Tax Act to cover the possession of illicit tobacco products other than cigarettes, including cigars, pipe tobacco, and chewing tobacco. Also, the government will strengthen fines for other offences related to contraband tobacco.

Ontario is extending fines under the Tobacco Tax Act to cover the possession of illicit tobacco products other than cigarettes, including cigars, pipe tobacco, and chewing tobacco. Also, the government will strengthen fines for other offences related to contraband tobacco. Stronger Enforcement: The province is boosting support for the Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team (CTET), enhancing coordination with the OPP to target links between illicit tobacco, drugs, and firearms.

The province is boosting support for the Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team (CTET), enhancing coordination with the OPP to target links between illicit tobacco, drugs, and firearms. Online Sales & National Action: Ontario is tackling the rise of online contraband tobacco sales and urging federal cooperation to build a national enforcement framework—joining Alberta in pushing for cross-country action.

The Ontario Budget highlights online sales and distribution as a major driver of the illicit tobacco trade and urges the federal government to take strong national action to address this threat. "The provinces need the support of the federal government when it comes to illicit trade, so we are encouraged that Ontario is calling for much-needed federal leadership on an issue that affects all provinces and communities across the country", noted Eric Gagnon.

Imperial calls on other provincial governments and Ottawa to follow Ontario's lead and tackle Canada's contraband tobacco trade through collaboration and smart policy for the good of Canadians, and for the long-term benefit of government coffers.

