CPSBC publishes a new practice standard for physicians who provide care to incarcerated patients

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - CPSBC has published a new practice standard, Treating Incarcerated Patients in Isolation , that highlights expectations for physicians who work in corrections to minimize health impacts related to solitary confinement.

The practice standard is based on the United Nations Mandela Rules, which outline principles for the dignified treatment of incarcerated people, including prohibitions on the use of isolation for people with an existing mental health disability and for anyone after 15 days. Research and patient cases have shown that isolation can be detrimental to health, causing and exacerbating symptoms of mental illness.

The practice standard supports CPSBC's commitment to stop the cycle of Indigenous-specific racism. Over-incarceration of Indigenous Peoples is rooted in historical injustices, systemic racism, and the enduring impacts of colonialism. Indigenous Peoples often face harsher conditions, which can lead to severe mental and physical health consequences.

"While we know that physicians who work in corrections do not make decisions about an incarcerated person's placement, the new practice standard is a tool that can assist their efforts to remove patients from harmful conditions of isolation," said Dr. Patrick Rowe, registrar and CEO of CPSBC. "We expect physicians to balance their professional duties with their ethical obligations, and to prioritize human dignity and safety."

The practice standard was developed in close collaboration with Prisoners' Legal Services (PLS), who represented Brent Crane in a complaint related to the role of a physician in his prolonged segregation in a BC correctional centre, and a Health Professions Review Board (HPRB) decision – BCHRPB 39 . Rather than proceeding with a further review by the HPRB, CPSBC, Brent Crane and PLS agreed that the development of a practice standard would more constructively and prospectively address the concerns that were identified.

"Solitary is considered torture or cruel treatment by the United Nations if it is used for more than 15 days, or for any amount of time for someone with a mental health disability. Solitary can be fatal. CPSBC's new practice standard is a significant first in Canada, requiring BC physicians who care for incarcerated people to comply with the Mandela Rules and to recommend the removal of a person from isolation if their mental health is negatively impacted, if they have an existing mental health disability or if they have been in solitary for more than 15 days," said Jennifer Metcalfe, counsel for Brent Crane and past Executive Director of PLS.

"Segregation was really hard on my mental health. I am glad that physicians will have to be aware of how harmful segregation is. I hope this practice standard will prevent other people from suffering the way I did in isolation," said Brent Crane.

The new practice standard was approved by CPSBC's board and is now published on the website. Other medical regulators in Canada have shown interest in adopting a similar standard.

CPSBC acknowledges the efforts of those physicians working in corrections who reviewed drafts of the standard and provided their expertise, as well as the Indigenous lawyers and other advocates who work with incarcerated people who offered feedback throughout the development process.

