Canadian Human Rights Tribunal to Hear Historic Case for Deaf People in Prison

UNCEDED COAST SALISH TERRITORIES, VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Beginning on October 15, 2024, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal will hear a historic case about the rights of Deaf people in federal prison.

It is widely acknowledged that Deaf people in prison face extreme isolation, which has severe psychological effects and makes it much harder for them to access and succeed on parole. Correctional Service Canada ("CSC") currently has no policy outlining how they will accommodate people with disabilities in prison, and in particular people who are Deaf. They also have no policy on when ASL interpreters will be provided, leaving many Deaf people in prison without access to effective communication. Further, the Video Relay Service ("VRS"), which is how Deaf people in the community use the telephone, is not available in prison. Instead, Deaf people in federal prison use teletypewriter ("TTY"), a cumbersome and outdated technology that often scrambles messages.

This human rights case is brought by a Deaf Métis man who experienced intense isolation in federal prison due to CSC's failure to provide sufficient access to ASL interpreters and access to VRS. This failure interfered with his ability to maintain contact with his family, receive medical services, take part in Indigenous cultural and spiritual practices, work with prison staff, succeed in the community, communicate with legal counsel, and participate in the daily life of prison. Dr. Debra Russell, the honorary president of the World Sign Language Interpreters Association, will provide expert testimony during the hearing.

Jennifer Metcalfe, Executive Director of Prisoners' Legal Services ("PLS"), states: "CSC has a duty to accommodate Deaf people in prison. It must immediately take steps to ensure that Deaf and hard of hearing people have adequate access to ASL interpreters, and it must implement VRS in prisons across the country."

The Complainant is represented by Brodie Noga and Katie Ussher of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt and Jessica Magonet and Lisa Crossley of PLS.

For details on how to observe the hearing in person or virtually, please contact the Tribunal: https://www.chrt-tcdp.gc.ca/en/human-rights/human-rights-public-hearings. The hearing will run from October 15-18, 2024 and October 28-November 1, 2024.

SOURCE Prisoners' Legal Services

Media Contacts: Jessica Magonet, PLS Staff Lawyer at 604-636-0470 or [email protected]; Lisa Crossley, PLS Staff Lawyer at 604-636-0470 or [email protected]