CPRS Toronto announces Best Public Relations Campaign of the Year and Best Creative Campaign of the Year

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society Toronto (CPRS Toronto) is proud to announce the winners of its prestigious Achievement in Communications Excellence (ACE) awards for public relations campaigns executed in 2019. ruckus Digital and Husqvarna Canada have been awarded the Best Public Relations Campaign of the Year for their memorable work on the Husqy Squad Influencer Campaign. Weber Shandwick and Mondelez International were honoured as the winner of Best Creative Campaign of the Year for their creative flair and passion behind the Cadbury Dairy Milk and Oreo Bar PALentine's Day Campaign.

"Executing a stand-out public relations campaign is a tough challenge and, as such, CPRS Toronto is proud to recognize the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of our deserving winners," said Jenny Shin, President, CPRS Toronto. "I would like to wish them the best of luck for the future and congratulate them on their win in this prestigious awards program."

The naming of the Best Public Relations Campaign and Best Creative Campaign represent the final step in CPRS Toronto's ACE Awards program. The annual ACE Awards celebrate the skill, innovation and intelligence that are the hallmark of the public relations and communications industry in Toronto. From the many original ACE entries submitted by agencies, corporations and government departments across the Greater Toronto Area, a panel of senior public relations practitioners narrowed down the selections to eventually determine the winners of the two awards announced today.

"The quality of the campaigns resulted in significant deliberation for the judges this year," said Anne Marie Males, Chair, ACE Awards. "The work shown during the virtual presentations of the eight finalists really represent the best of Toronto public relations."

The finalists for the Best Campaign and/or Best Creative Campaign of 2019 are as follows:

Finalists, Best Creative

Weber Shandwick Canada and Mondelez Canada; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Oreo Bar PALentine's Day

Agnostic & Metro Ontario; Metro Supports Local

Craft Public Relations; Mott's Fruitsations Buy a Cup, Give a Cup

Finalists, Best in Show

Kaiser Lachance Communications & ADP Canada; ADP Canada's Workplace Insight Studies

SecureKey Technologies & Kaiser Lachance Communications; Verified.Me Launch

ruckus Digital & Husqvarna Canada; Husqy Squad Influencer Campaign

Finalists, Best Creative and Best in Show

Canadian Tire Ltd. & Weber Shandwick; Canadian Tire Own The Water

McDonald's Canada & Weber Shandwick Canada; McHappy Day

View the complete list of this year's ACE Award winners at cprstoronto.com

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession and support to members at every stage of their careers.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society

For further information: Jessica Rabaey, Communications & Marketing Chair, CPRS Toronto, [email protected]