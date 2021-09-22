CPRS President's Award presented to Gurdeep Pandher for message of joy, hope and positivity

"COVID-19 was tough on us all, but Gurdeep's video messages of joy, hope and positivity helped brighten the darkness caused by the pandemic," said Mr. Knorr. "I first came across his Twitter feed early in 2021, after it was shared by others. Very quickly I realized he had a story to tell and was using a variety of mediums to share his message. Well done."

"I believe that joy, hope and positivity are very important for our mental health, overall wellbeing and lifting up spirits of the nation. We live in a world where there are many pressures and people often feel divided. These feelings have only been amplified by the pandemic. Posting joyful content and positive posts helps to keep those worries grounded. I am grateful and honoured that my efforts of creating nationwide joy are being recognized by The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS)," said Mr. Pandher.

The CPRS National President's Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management is presented to a Canadian who consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership in public relations and excellence in communications management, but is not a professional communicator.

Mr. Pandher joins past recipients including BC's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Bonnie Henry, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Olympian Clara Hughes, Dr. Joanne Liu from Doctors Without Borders, and Rick Hansen with the Rick Hansen Foundation, among others.

The award was presented during the CPRS National Virtual Conference, Cultivate 2021.

About Gurdeep Pandher

Gurdeep Pandher is a Sikh-Canadian, Yukon-based author, teacher and performer, who brings joy, hope and positivity through his Bhangra dance videos and classes. He moved to Canada in 2006 and became a Canadian citizen in 2011.

He teaches diverse groups across Canada, building cross-cultural bridges and encouraging acceptance, inclusivity and positive race-relations. He is best known recently for promoting motivation and optimism across Canada and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From his small cabin in the Yukon, he has gained a substantial social media presence and has been featured in stories by major media outlets from across North America and around the world. He performed at the Canada Day 2021 celebrations in Ottawa, ON.

On July 8, 2021, Pandher was also recognized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society with the 2021 Louie Kamookak Medal for the national impact he has had by bridging cross-cultural divides, promoting inclusivity and spreading optimism and joy during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

