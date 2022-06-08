CPRS National announces this year's winners of the 2022 Awards of Excellence

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is pleased to announce the recipients of seventy-three Awards of Excellence presented at last night's gala, concluding the CPRS "At The Heart" national conference, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Celebrated annually, the CPRS Awards of Excellence showcase the best public relations and communications management projects and campaigns.

CPRS National would like to congratulate the following winners for their commitment to professional excellence:

COMMUNICATIONS PROGRAMS

Best "Pivot" Award

BRONZE: Alberta Blue Cross - The Wellness Summit

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign

SILVER: Edelman - Introducing: The ASD Band

BRONZE: CAE - CAE: A Leader in the Workplace Vaccination Campaign

Best Influencer Campaign

GOLD: Craft Public Relations - Tim Hortons - The Launch of Cold Brew

Best Integrated Communications

GOLD: Sesame Snaps Canada - Sesame Snaps 15 Minutes of Me Time

SILVER: BC Housing - Fostering Community Acceptance of Supportive Housing

BRONZE: FortisBC - Public Safety Program

Best Non-Profit/NGO Campaign

GOLD: NATIONAL Public Relations - The Hockey Canada Foundation Assist Fund

SILVER: Greenbelt Foundation - Near Urban Nature Far Reaching Solutions

BRONZE: Edelman - Introducing: The ASD Band

Best Use of Media Relations – Large Budget (More than $50,000 CAD)

GOLD: Craft PR - Champion the Truth - National Newspaper Week 2021

SILVER: Hill+Knowlton Strategies - The Feel-Good Phenomenon

BRONZE: Proof Strategies Inc - ParticipACTION 2021 Adult Report Card

BRONZE: Kaiser & Partners - ADP Canada and Kaiser & Partners – Workplace Insights Surveys

Best Use of Media Relations – Medium Budget ($10,000 – $50,000 CAD)

GOLD: Veritas - This Game is For Us All

SILVER: Craft Public Relations - Nintendo's Launch of Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

BRONZE: NATIONAL Public Relations - TELUS Friendly Future Foundation Media Relations Campaign (phase 1)

Best Use of Media Relations - Small Budget (less than $10,000 CAD)

GOLD: NATIONAL Public Relations - Lowering the Voting Age in Canada

SILVER: City of Abbotsford - Emergency Flood Response

BRONZE: The Edit Public Relations Inc. - First-Time Home Buyers' Assistance Program

Canadian Advocacy and Social Marketing Campaign of the Year

SILVER: Dynacare - #Dynacare4Diabetes - Brampton Campaign

BRONZE: Paradigm - It Takes Both Offense and Defence to Win

Canadian Digital Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD: City of Prince George - Social Media Strategy: Service with a Smile

SILVER: Paradigm - It Takes Both Offence and Defence to Win

BRONZE: Sheridan College - Your Sheridan Weekly – Launching an Integrated, Data-Driven, and Student-Centric Newsletter for Sheridan Students

Canadian Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Edelman - Introducing: The ASD Band

SILVER: Sheridan College - Employee Diversity Self-Identification Census

BRONZE: Argyle - #MyColour

Canadian Government Relations Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Argyle - "Small Footprint, Big Impact"

SILVER: Paradigm - It Takes Both Offence and Defence to Win

Canadian Health Care Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Edelman - Advil's #AfterMyShot / #AprèsMonVaccin

SILVER: Fraser Health - Increasing COVID-19 Community Immunity Using a Vax-A-Thon Event

BRONZE: Crew Marketing Partners - Find Yourself On OAT

Canadian Issues/Crisis Management Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Trans Mountain - The Story You Haven't Been Told: A Tale of Two Crises

SILVER: CAE - CAE: A Leader in the Workplace Vaccination Campaign

Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Craft Public Relations - Earth's Own the Plant Challenge

SILVER: GCI Canada - Introducing BMS Canada: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science

BRONZE: Argyle - Bringing FinTalks to #FinTok for Financial Literacy Month

Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Sheridan College - Sheridan Central – Launching a Brand New Intranet to Sheridan Employees, Students and Applicants

SILVER: CAE - CAE360: A New Intranet that Rallies and Engages CAE Employees!

BRONZE: Sheridan College - Employee Diversity Self-Identification Census

External Communications

GOLD: Greenbelt Foundation - Near Urban Nature Far Reaching Solutions

BRONZE: Alberta Blue Cross - Faces of Wellness

New Product or Service Launch

GOLD: Edelman - Bublé Drops

SILVER: Craft Public Relations- Monogram x Patrick Kriss Partnership

BRONZE: Craft Public Relations - Introducing the Impossible Whopper to Canada

Student Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Red River College Polytechnic - SuperManitoba

COMMUNICATIONS PROJECTS

Best Multimedia Projects

GOLD: Cooke Aquaculture Inc - Dive into Our Operations! Atlantic Salmon from Atlantic Canada Virtual Tour

BRONZE: Interior Health - Communications & Culture - Interior Voices Podcast

Best Publication

BRONZE: Kaiser & Partners - Frontiers in Blockchain

BRONZE: Alberta Innovates - Alberta Innovates Annual Report 2020-21

Best Special Events Projects

SILVER: Sheridan College - Sheridan CommUNITY Vaccine Clinic

ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Agency Team of the Year – Large

Argyle

Agency Team of the Year – Medium

GOLD: Brandish Agency

SILVER: Golin

BRONZE: Popcorn Media

Agency Team of the Year – Small

Apostrophe

In House Team of Year

GOLD: Fraser Health Communications and Public Affairs COVID-19 Dream Team

SILVER: Alberta Blue Cross Corporate Communications

BRONZE: Sheridan College

BEST RESEARCH

Hill+Knowlton Strategies - Canadian Cancer Society's Dry Feb

BEST COMMUNICATION

Paradigm - It Takes Both Offence and Defence to Win

CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

Edelman - Introducing: The ASD Band

