CPRS National announces this year's winners of the 2022 Awards of Excellence
Jun 08, 2022, 13:47 ET
TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is pleased to announce the recipients of seventy-three Awards of Excellence presented at last night's gala, concluding the CPRS "At The Heart" national conference, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Celebrated annually, the CPRS Awards of Excellence showcase the best public relations and communications management projects and campaigns.
CPRS National would like to congratulate the following winners for their commitment to professional excellence:
COMMUNICATIONS PROGRAMS
Best "Pivot" Award
BRONZE: Alberta Blue Cross - The Wellness Summit
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign
SILVER: Edelman - Introducing: The ASD Band
BRONZE: CAE - CAE: A Leader in the Workplace Vaccination Campaign
Best Influencer Campaign
GOLD: Craft Public Relations - Tim Hortons - The Launch of Cold Brew
Best Integrated Communications
GOLD: Sesame Snaps Canada - Sesame Snaps 15 Minutes of Me Time
SILVER: BC Housing - Fostering Community Acceptance of Supportive Housing
BRONZE: FortisBC - Public Safety Program
Best Non-Profit/NGO Campaign
GOLD: NATIONAL Public Relations - The Hockey Canada Foundation Assist Fund
SILVER: Greenbelt Foundation - Near Urban Nature Far Reaching Solutions
BRONZE: Edelman - Introducing: The ASD Band
Best Use of Media Relations – Large Budget (More than $50,000 CAD)
GOLD: Craft PR - Champion the Truth - National Newspaper Week 2021
SILVER: Hill+Knowlton Strategies - The Feel-Good Phenomenon
BRONZE: Proof Strategies Inc - ParticipACTION 2021 Adult Report Card
BRONZE: Kaiser & Partners - ADP Canada and Kaiser & Partners – Workplace Insights Surveys
Best Use of Media Relations – Medium Budget ($10,000 – $50,000 CAD)
GOLD: Veritas - This Game is For Us All
SILVER: Craft Public Relations - Nintendo's Launch of Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain
BRONZE: NATIONAL Public Relations - TELUS Friendly Future Foundation Media Relations Campaign (phase 1)
Best Use of Media Relations - Small Budget (less than $10,000 CAD)
GOLD: NATIONAL Public Relations - Lowering the Voting Age in Canada
SILVER: City of Abbotsford - Emergency Flood Response
BRONZE: The Edit Public Relations Inc. - First-Time Home Buyers' Assistance Program
Canadian Advocacy and Social Marketing Campaign of the Year
SILVER: Dynacare - #Dynacare4Diabetes - Brampton Campaign
BRONZE: Paradigm - It Takes Both Offense and Defence to Win
Canadian Digital Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD: City of Prince George - Social Media Strategy: Service with a Smile
SILVER: Paradigm - It Takes Both Offence and Defence to Win
BRONZE: Sheridan College - Your Sheridan Weekly – Launching an Integrated, Data-Driven, and Student-Centric Newsletter for Sheridan Students
Canadian Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Edelman - Introducing: The ASD Band
SILVER: Sheridan College - Employee Diversity Self-Identification Census
BRONZE: Argyle - #MyColour
Canadian Government Relations Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Argyle - "Small Footprint, Big Impact"
SILVER: Paradigm - It Takes Both Offence and Defence to Win
Canadian Health Care Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Edelman - Advil's #AfterMyShot / #AprèsMonVaccin
SILVER: Fraser Health - Increasing COVID-19 Community Immunity Using a Vax-A-Thon Event
BRONZE: Crew Marketing Partners - Find Yourself On OAT
Canadian Issues/Crisis Management Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Trans Mountain - The Story You Haven't Been Told: A Tale of Two Crises
SILVER: CAE - CAE: A Leader in the Workplace Vaccination Campaign
Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Craft Public Relations - Earth's Own the Plant Challenge
SILVER: GCI Canada - Introducing BMS Canada: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science
BRONZE: Argyle - Bringing FinTalks to #FinTok for Financial Literacy Month
Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Sheridan College - Sheridan Central – Launching a Brand New Intranet to Sheridan Employees, Students and Applicants
SILVER: CAE - CAE360: A New Intranet that Rallies and Engages CAE Employees!
BRONZE: Sheridan College - Employee Diversity Self-Identification Census
External Communications
GOLD: Greenbelt Foundation - Near Urban Nature Far Reaching Solutions
BRONZE: Alberta Blue Cross - Faces of Wellness
New Product or Service Launch
GOLD: Edelman - Bublé Drops
SILVER: Craft Public Relations- Monogram x Patrick Kriss Partnership
BRONZE: Craft Public Relations - Introducing the Impossible Whopper to Canada
Student Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Red River College Polytechnic - SuperManitoba
COMMUNICATIONS PROJECTS
Best Multimedia Projects
GOLD: Cooke Aquaculture Inc - Dive into Our Operations! Atlantic Salmon from Atlantic Canada Virtual Tour
BRONZE: Interior Health - Communications & Culture - Interior Voices Podcast
Best Publication
BRONZE: Kaiser & Partners - Frontiers in Blockchain
BRONZE: Alberta Innovates - Alberta Innovates Annual Report 2020-21
Best Special Events Projects
SILVER: Sheridan College - Sheridan CommUNITY Vaccine Clinic
ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Agency Team of the Year – Large
Argyle
Agency Team of the Year – Medium
GOLD: Brandish Agency
SILVER: Golin
BRONZE: Popcorn Media
Agency Team of the Year – Small
Apostrophe
In House Team of Year
GOLD: Fraser Health Communications and Public Affairs COVID-19 Dream Team
SILVER: Alberta Blue Cross Corporate Communications
BRONZE: Sheridan College
BEST RESEARCH
Hill+Knowlton Strategies - Canadian Cancer Society's Dry Feb
BEST COMMUNICATION
Paradigm - It Takes Both Offence and Defence to Win
CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
Edelman - Introducing: The ASD Band
Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management, and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.
Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society – National.
SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society
For further information: Manager, Marketing and Communications, Canadian Public Relations Society, 416-239-7034 or [email protected]
Share this article