TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The winners of 90 Awards of Excellence were announced at the 2021 CPRS National Awards Ceremony on Sept. 23. Gold, silver and bronze award winners were revealed during the annual event, which celebrates the best work in Canadian public relations and communications, on the final day of the 2021 CPRS National virtual conference, Cultivate 2021.
A record number of award recipients were announced during the presentation, including the 20 winners of this year's COVID-19 sub-categories, which recognize the outstanding communications efforts demonstrated in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
CPRS National would like to congratulate the following winners for their commitment to professional excellence:
COMMUNICATIONS PROGRAMS
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign
GOLD: BCLC - Spread the Local Love
SILVER: Craft Public Relations - The Launch of the Earth's Own Plant Project
BRONZE: Weber Shandwick Canada - Fries for Good
Best Influencer Campaign
GOLD: Argyle - Kitchen Memories Project
SILVER: Argyle - Let's Talk over RA
BRONZE: Wilfrid Laurier University - Mask your Mouth, Not your Mood: A Virtual Community Visibility Strategy
Best Integrated Communications
GOLD: Capital-Image - Baigneurs en bonnes mains
SILVER & COVID SILVER: Edmonton Public Schools - Edmonton Public Schools COVID-19 Re-entry Communications Plan
BRONZE & COVID BRONZE: Ordre des CPA du Québec - Communications COVID-19: Êtes-vous prêts pour le retour à l'anormal?
BRONZE: Argyle - Federal Indian Day School Class Action
Best Non-profit / NGO Campaign
GOLD: Edelman Canada - The Toker
SILVER: Tamara Vineberg - BBYO Bagels for BreakFast
SILVER: Sheridan College - Learning, Uncompromised: Sheridan's Fall Promise
Best Use of Media Relations – Large Budget (More than $50,000 CAD)
GOLD & COVID GOLD: Kaiser & Partners - Workplace Insight Studies: COVID-19 and the Canadian Workplace
SILVER: Craft Public Relations - National Newspaper Week 2020
COVID SILVER: LifeWorks and Kaiser & Partners Inc. - Mental Health Index Launch
BRONZE: McDougall Communications - Contact Lenses & COVID-19: Turning the Tide Against Misinformation
Best Use of Media Relations – Medium Budget ( $10,000 – $50,000 CAD)
GOLD & COVID GOLD: Craft Public Relations - The Royal Agricultural Virtual Experience 2020
SILVER: Edelman Canada - Project Rosebud
BRONZE & COVID BRONZE: CAE - CAE videos featuring Canadian-designed and -built CAE Air1
Best Use of Media Relations - Small Budget (less than $10,000 CAD)
GOLD: Global Public Affairs - "Raising Canada 2020"
SILVER & COVID GOLD: Broad Reach Communications - Helping Canadian Business Leaders Communicate During COVID-19
BRONZE: Louis Riel School Division - Manito Ahbee Aki Launch
BRONZE: BCLC - GSA Expansion and Completion
Brand Development Campaign of the year
GOLD: Tahltan Central Government - Creating the Tahltan Central Government Brand Identity - a Guide to Future Generations
Canadian Advocacy and Social Marketing Campaign of the Year
SILVER: Weber Shandwick - Shoppable Girls
Canadian Digital Communication
GOLD: Town of Fort Erie - A Beach With Two Names
SILVER: Paradigm - Alberta Auto Insurance Reform
BRONZE: Louis Riel School Division - Manito Ahbee Aki Launch
Canadian Government Relations Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Argyle - Save Eye Care
SILVER: Paradigm - Alberta Auto Insurance Reform
Canadian Health Care Campaign of the Year
GOLD & COVID GOLD: McDougall Communications - Contact Lenses & COVID-19: Turning the Tide Against Misinformation
SILVER: Edelman Canada - The Toker
BRONZE & COVID SILVER: Nova Scotia Health - Nova Scotia Health Rises to Respond to COVID-19
COVID BRONZE: Argyle - #TakeCareInCOVID
Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Edelman Canada - ASD: Rockin' the Spectrum
SILVER & COVID GOLD: Sheridan College - Learning, Uncompromised: Sheridan's Fall Promise
BRONZE: Craft Public Relations - Bringing Nintendo Switch to Canadian Women
COVID SILVER: Town of Fort Erie - A Beach With Two Names
COVID BRONZE: No Fixed Address - Lockdown Lovebaby Collection
Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD & COVID GOLD: CAE - Empowering employees to act during COVID-19 to come out of the pandemic stronger!
SILVER: EPCOR Utilities Ltd. - EPCOR's Mission Possible
BRONZE: RTOERO - Create and Communicate Internal Training Workshop
COVID SILVER: Sheridan College - Keeping connected while physically dispersed: Sheridan's pandemic response
COVID BRONZE: Dynacare - Engaging Employees through COVID-19 – Dynacare's Video Town Hall Meetings
COVID BRONZE: CCRM - Supporting revolutionary health care with employee communications during the COVID-19 pandemic
New Product or Service Launch
GOLD: Craft Public Relations - Snoop Uncorked: The Launch of 19 Crimes Cali Red
SILVER: BC Housing - BC Temporary Rental Supplement (BC-TRS)
BRONZE: Louis Riel School Division - Manito Ahbee Aki Launch
BRONZE: Citizen Relations - Oroweat Organic presents The 50 Mile Menu
Best "Pivot" Award
GOLD: BC Housing - BC Housing's homeless to sheltered response during COVID-19
SILVER: City of Red Deer - Property Tax during a Pandemic
BRONZE: WorkSafeNB - Staff First in a State of Emergency
Canadian Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Campaign of the Year
SILVER: Edelman Canada - The D Cut
BRONZE: BlueSky Communications - RBC Indigenous
External Communications
GOLD & COVID GOLD: Swerve PR Inc. - Mastermind Toys, Building Canada's Authority on Play
SILVER & COVID SILVER: McDougall Communications - Contact Lenses & COVID-19: Turning the Tide against Misinformation
BRONZE: Wilfrid Laurier University - Mask your Mouth, Not your Mood: A Virtual Community Visibility Strategy
COVID BRONZE: Fraser Health - Using Real Case Data and Infographics to Convey COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Three Super-spreader Scenarios
Student Communications Campaign of the Year
BRONZE: Red River College - Meals in Motion
COMMUNICATIONS PROJECTS
Best Multimedia Projects
SILVER: EXP - #myEXPerience employee testimonial video series
BRONZE: Wilfrid Laurier University - Laurier's First Year Experience
Best Publication
GOLD: RTOERO - Liaison E-Newsletter
SILVER: Tahltan Central Government - 2020 Fish & Wildlife Newsletter – Fostering Culture, Building Knowledge and Protecting Resources
BRONZE: QEII Foundation - QEII Foundation's QEII Times
Best Special Events Projects
GOLD: Sheridan College - The 2020 Virtual Welcome Back Event
SILVER: Tamara Vineberg - BBYO Bagels for BreakFast
SILVER: Sheridan College - Fall Convocation 2020: Celebrating the incredible perseverance of Sheridan's graduating class in a virtual environment
BRONZE: Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. - CT Christmas Trail
Best Research
SILVER: RTOERO - 2020 Renaissance Readership Survey
ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE
In House Team of Year
Provincial Health Services Authority
Agency Team of the Year – Large
Argyle
Agency Team of the Year – Medium
No Fixed Address
CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR AND SPECIAL MENTIONS
Campaign of the Year
Craft Public Relations - The Royal Agricultural Virtual Experience 2020
Special Mention - Research
Craft Public Relations - The Launch of the Earth's Own Plant Project
Edmonton Public Schools - Edmonton Public Schools COVID-19 Re-entry Communications Plan
Special Mention – Communications
Craft Public Relations - Snoop Uncorked: The Launch of 19 Crimes Cali Red
Fraser Health - Partnering with Communities to Share Public Health Messages
