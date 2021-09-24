A record number of award recipients were announced during the presentation, including the 20 winners of this year's COVID-19 sub-categories, which recognize the outstanding communications efforts demonstrated in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

CPRS National would like to congratulate the following winners for their commitment to professional excellence:

COMMUNICATIONS PROGRAMS

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign

GOLD: BCLC - Spread the Local Love

SILVER: Craft Public Relations - The Launch of the Earth's Own Plant Project

BRONZE: Weber Shandwick Canada - Fries for Good

Best Influencer Campaign

GOLD: Argyle - Kitchen Memories Project

SILVER: Argyle - Let's Talk over RA

BRONZE: Wilfrid Laurier University - Mask your Mouth, Not your Mood: A Virtual Community Visibility Strategy

Best Integrated Communications

GOLD: Capital-Image - Baigneurs en bonnes mains

SILVER & COVID SILVER: Edmonton Public Schools - Edmonton Public Schools COVID-19 Re-entry Communications Plan

BRONZE & COVID BRONZE: Ordre des CPA du Québec - Communications COVID-19: Êtes-vous prêts pour le retour à l'anormal?

BRONZE: Argyle - Federal Indian Day School Class Action

Best Non-profit / NGO Campaign

GOLD: Edelman Canada - The Toker

SILVER: Tamara Vineberg - BBYO Bagels for BreakFast

SILVER: Sheridan College - Learning, Uncompromised: Sheridan's Fall Promise

Best Use of Media Relations – Large Budget (More than $50,000 CAD)

GOLD & COVID GOLD: Kaiser & Partners - Workplace Insight Studies: COVID-19 and the Canadian Workplace

SILVER: Craft Public Relations - National Newspaper Week 2020

COVID SILVER: LifeWorks and Kaiser & Partners Inc. - Mental Health Index Launch

BRONZE: McDougall Communications - Contact Lenses & COVID-19: Turning the Tide Against Misinformation

Best Use of Media Relations – Medium Budget ( $10,000 – $50,000 CAD)

GOLD & COVID GOLD: Craft Public Relations - The Royal Agricultural Virtual Experience 2020

SILVER: Edelman Canada - Project Rosebud

BRONZE & COVID BRONZE: CAE - CAE videos featuring Canadian-designed and -built CAE Air1

Best Use of Media Relations - Small Budget (less than $10,000 CAD)

GOLD: Global Public Affairs - "Raising Canada 2020"

SILVER & COVID GOLD: Broad Reach Communications - Helping Canadian Business Leaders Communicate During COVID-19

BRONZE: Louis Riel School Division - Manito Ahbee Aki Launch

BRONZE: BCLC - GSA Expansion and Completion

Brand Development Campaign of the year

GOLD: Tahltan Central Government - Creating the Tahltan Central Government Brand Identity - a Guide to Future Generations

Canadian Advocacy and Social Marketing Campaign of the Year

SILVER: Weber Shandwick - Shoppable Girls

Canadian Digital Communication

GOLD: Town of Fort Erie - A Beach With Two Names

SILVER: Paradigm - Alberta Auto Insurance Reform

BRONZE: Louis Riel School Division - Manito Ahbee Aki Launch

Canadian Government Relations Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Argyle - Save Eye Care

SILVER: Paradigm - Alberta Auto Insurance Reform

Canadian Health Care Campaign of the Year

GOLD & COVID GOLD: McDougall Communications - Contact Lenses & COVID-19: Turning the Tide Against Misinformation

SILVER: Edelman Canada - The Toker

BRONZE & COVID SILVER: Nova Scotia Health - Nova Scotia Health Rises to Respond to COVID-19

COVID BRONZE: Argyle - #TakeCareInCOVID

Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Edelman Canada - ASD: Rockin' the Spectrum

SILVER & COVID GOLD: Sheridan College - Learning, Uncompromised: Sheridan's Fall Promise

BRONZE: Craft Public Relations - Bringing Nintendo Switch to Canadian Women

COVID SILVER: Town of Fort Erie - A Beach With Two Names

COVID BRONZE: No Fixed Address - Lockdown Lovebaby Collection

Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD & COVID GOLD: CAE - Empowering employees to act during COVID-19 to come out of the pandemic stronger!

SILVER: EPCOR Utilities Ltd. - EPCOR's Mission Possible

BRONZE: RTOERO - Create and Communicate Internal Training Workshop

COVID SILVER: Sheridan College - Keeping connected while physically dispersed: Sheridan's pandemic response

COVID BRONZE: Dynacare - Engaging Employees through COVID-19 – Dynacare's Video Town Hall Meetings

COVID BRONZE: CCRM - Supporting revolutionary health care with employee communications during the COVID-19 pandemic

New Product or Service Launch

GOLD: Craft Public Relations - Snoop Uncorked: The Launch of 19 Crimes Cali Red

SILVER: BC Housing - BC Temporary Rental Supplement (BC-TRS)

BRONZE: Louis Riel School Division - Manito Ahbee Aki Launch

BRONZE: Citizen Relations - Oroweat Organic presents The 50 Mile Menu

Best "Pivot" Award

GOLD: BC Housing - BC Housing's homeless to sheltered response during COVID-19

SILVER: City of Red Deer - Property Tax during a Pandemic

BRONZE: WorkSafeNB - Staff First in a State of Emergency

Canadian Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Campaign of the Year

SILVER: Edelman Canada - The D Cut

BRONZE: BlueSky Communications - RBC Indigenous

External Communications

GOLD & COVID GOLD: Swerve PR Inc. - Mastermind Toys, Building Canada's Authority on Play

SILVER & COVID SILVER: McDougall Communications - Contact Lenses & COVID-19: Turning the Tide against Misinformation

BRONZE: Wilfrid Laurier University - Mask your Mouth, Not your Mood: A Virtual Community Visibility Strategy

COVID BRONZE: Fraser Health - Using Real Case Data and Infographics to Convey COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Three Super-spreader Scenarios

Student Communications Campaign of the Year

BRONZE: Red River College - Meals in Motion

COMMUNICATIONS PROJECTS

Best Multimedia Projects

SILVER: EXP - #myEXPerience employee testimonial video series

BRONZE: Wilfrid Laurier University - Laurier's First Year Experience

Best Publication

GOLD: RTOERO - Liaison E-Newsletter

SILVER: Tahltan Central Government - 2020 Fish & Wildlife Newsletter – Fostering Culture, Building Knowledge and Protecting Resources

BRONZE: QEII Foundation - QEII Foundation's QEII Times

Best Special Events Projects

GOLD: Sheridan College - The 2020 Virtual Welcome Back Event

SILVER: Tamara Vineberg - BBYO Bagels for BreakFast

SILVER: Sheridan College - Fall Convocation 2020: Celebrating the incredible perseverance of Sheridan's graduating class in a virtual environment

BRONZE: Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. - CT Christmas Trail

Best Research

SILVER: RTOERO - 2020 Renaissance Readership Survey

ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE

In House Team of Year

Provincial Health Services Authority

Agency Team of the Year – Large

Argyle

Agency Team of the Year – Medium

No Fixed Address

CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR AND SPECIAL MENTIONS

Campaign of the Year

Craft Public Relations - The Royal Agricultural Virtual Experience 2020

Special Mention - Research

Craft Public Relations - The Launch of the Earth's Own Plant Project

Edmonton Public Schools - Edmonton Public Schools COVID-19 Re-entry Communications Plan

Special Mention – Communications

Craft Public Relations - Snoop Uncorked: The Launch of 19 Crimes Cali Red

Fraser Health - Partnering with Communities to Share Public Health Messages

