CPRS MEMBERS HONOURED WITH MAJOR AWARDS AT NATIONAL CONFERENCE

Canada's best and brightest in public relations and communications honoured with CPRS Major and Special Awards during its national conference.

MONT TREMBLANT, QC, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is delighted to announce the winners of its Major and Special Awards, presented annually to celebrate outstanding achievement and exceptional involvement in the profession by CPRS National members.

"We're very fortunate to have some of Canada's best public relations and communications professionals in our Membership," said CPRS National President Claire Ryan, MCM, APR. "From members with 30-plus years of experience, to student members just beginning their careers, we're delighted to honour their dedication and commitment to our profession."

Unlike the CPRS Awards of Excellence, participation in the Major and Special Awards program is reserved exclusively for CPRS National members, with winners being nominated by their peers.

The exception being the CPRS President's Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management. Each year during its National Conference, the CPRS National Board of Directors awards the President's Award to an individual who has demonstrated a high degree of leadership and excellence in their field, which has simultaneously made a positive contribution to the Canadian communications landscape.

This year's winner is of the President's Award is Joanna Griffiths, Founder and President of Knix and Kt by Knix.

"Joanna's remarkable entrepreneurial journey building Knix and her commitment to inclusivity and empowering women is inspiring and impactful," said Ms. Ryan. "She has built a company which fosters dialogue, raises awareness, and empowers their audience to be advocates."

"Knix is much more than an apparel company; it is a force for progress, challenging stereotypes, and championing authenticity."

The 2024 CPRS Major and Special Awards recipients are:

CPRS President's Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management

Joanna Griffiths, Founder and President of Knix and Kt by Knix

CPRS Thought Leader Award

Martin Waxman, MCM, APR. Digital and Social Media Strategist, LinkedIn Learning Instructor, Digital Marketing Professor, AI Researcher

Heather Pullen Memorial Award for Ethical Public Relations:

Renee McCloskey, APR, FCPRS. Manager of External Relations, Regional District Fraser-Fort George

CPRS Lamp of Service Award

Margaret Pearcy, APR. Presiding Officer, Governance Committee, Canadian Public Relations Society, Inc.

CPRS Award of Attainment

Wayne Knorr, APR. Principal Consultant, Knorr Communications

CPRS Outstanding Achievement Award

Lisa Covens, MA, CAIP. Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications, Leger

CPRS Shield of Public Service Award

Daniel Granger, C.M., C.Q., ARP, FSCRP. President, ACJ Communication

CPRS Mentor of the Year

Christine Szustaczek, MCM, APR. Vice President Communications, University of Toronto

CPRS Notified Student Award of Excellence

Naomi Fox. Student at Niagara College

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management, and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development, accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

