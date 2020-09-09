TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The CPRS Foundation today announced scholarships to the following public relations/communications students:

Amy Theriault , recipient of the $1,000 David Milliken Media Communications Award

, recipient of the David Milliken Media Communications Award Nicholas Printup , recipient of the $1,250 Lou Cahill Scholarship in Communication

, recipient of the Lou Cahill Scholarship in Communication Claudia Sofía Juárez Achata, recipient of the $1,500 Torchia Scholarship

Torchia Scholarship Neal Tougas , recipient of the $1,000 Denis Racine Bursary.

"All are accomplished students, and upon graduation I am confident, will make great contributions to the profession," said Anita Wasiuta, CPRS Foundation board chair. "Through the generosity of hundreds of donors, the CPRS Foundation has invested more than $150,000 in scholarships/bursaries/awards, original research, advocacy and other resources to strengthen PR professionals and the profession across Canada over the past 10 years."

David Milliken Media Communications Award recipient Amy Theriault, graduated from Humber College's honours bachelor of public relations program in April 2020. In her final years of study, she was president, Humber College PR Committee and President of CPRS Toronto's Student Steering Committee. Ms. Theriault is now a communications analyst at RBC. This award was established to honour the late David Milliken upon his retirement from the CNW Group (now CISION) and reflects his commitment to the important relationship between journalism and public relations/communications.

Lou Cahill Scholarship recipient Nicholas Printup, a third-year Brock University student, has been extensively involved in Brock's Aboriginal Student Services and also runs a videography business. He also holds broadcasting and international business management diplomas from Niagara College. The scholarship was established more than a decade ago to honour the work of public relations pioneer Lou Cahill, who died in 2008 at the age of 94. It is awarded to a PR/communications student in their final year of study at Brock University, recognizing their academic excellence, community involvement and participation in charitable activities.

Torchia Scholarship recipient Claudia Sofía Juárez Achata, is entering her second year at Concordia University in the Communications Studies Bachelor of Arts program. Her mother tongue is Spanish and she is studying in English for the first time. She also speaks and studies in French. The scholarship is awarded to the student who best exemplifies the spirit and practice of bilingualism in the Canadian PR/communications profession. It is inspired by the career of Armand Torchia, who cofounded The Houston Group with Stan Houston, and Torchia Communications with his son Jean-Claude.

Denis Racine Bursary recipient, Neal Tougas, is entering his final year at Royal Road University in the Bachelor of Arts in Professional Communication program. What astonishes Neal about communications is the relevance it paints on modern society. Every day, he sees new topics that recall a portion of his studies. He is applying his newfound skills as Vice President of Communications for Royal Board University Student Association. The bursary was established through CPRS Vancouver Island in recognition of Denis Racine who was a prominent figure in the local and national public relations community, and a strong mentor for youth.

"With the prospects of 2020 summer employment fading and internship opportunities evaporating as we struggle to cope with the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the next year or two are going to be difficult ones for our PR/communications students," added Wasiuta. "Donor support is more important than ever.

About the CPRS Foundation

The CPRS Foundation (formerly known as the Communications + Public Relations Foundation) promotes the advancement of communications and public relations by providing scholarships/bursaries/awards, funding original research, advocacy and by providing other resources that strengthen the PR profession and PR professionals across the country. The Foundation is wholly funded by individual donations. For further information about the Foundation and top donate, please visit www.cprsfoundation.ca.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society – National

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society Foundation

For further information: Media Contact: Anita Wasiuta, APR, Board Chair, CPRS Foundation, Direct: 778-584-5777, Email : [email protected]