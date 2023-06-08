CPRS elevates issues such as inclusion, the future of public relations and caring for ourselves and communities

WHISTLER, BC, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society ("CPRS") national "Elevate" conference for public relations and communications professionals and industry partners, concluded today in Whistler. An intensive three-day event filled with robust conversation, an exceptional line up of speakers, introspection, and reflection was put on by the Society.

CPRS National Board President, Vincent Power, APR, FCPRS, closed the final day of the conference by thanking those involved in the organization of the event and encouraging members to put what they've learned into practice. "We are all concluding a three-day journey filled with new learnings to help elevate us both personally and professionally," said Mr. Power. "Let's go back to our home bases and apply these new strategies as we strive to elevate the public relations and communication management profession to a higher level."

The CPRS conference touched on many subjects affecting the professional relations and communication management profession including understanding artificial intelligence, storytelling, activating equity, diversity and inclusion, managing the intersection of public relations and government relations, and gaining trust from employees. The final day culminated in a presentation by CBC Radio host and author Terry O'Reilly titled "Finding the Hidden Gift in Big Mistakes".

The CPRS Awards of Excellence gala hosted by Fiona Forbes, Vancouver-based television producer and contributor, saw the distribution of sixty-five awards to organizations who created and executed notable public relations campaigns over the course of the past year. The evening's highlight was the presentation of the CPRS President's Award to broadcaster and journalist Lisa Laflamme who accepted the award livestreamed.

As the intensive three-day gathering wound down, Mr. Power added, "Let's all remember to thank our families for the time they gave us away from home to experience such a significant professional development opportunity. With their support and that of our workplaces to attend such events, we become better and truly elevate the profession."

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management, and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

