CPRS Celebrates its outstanding practitioners of the year as it bestows its Major and Special Awards

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society ("CPRS") is pleased to acknowledge the winners of its coveted Major and Special Awards, which it announced earlier this month at "ELEVATE", the Society's annual national conference which, this year, took place in Whistler, B.C., located on the unceded shared territories of the Lil'wat Nation and Squamish Nation. The CPRS Major and Special Awards recognize the Society's most outstanding public relations and communication management practitioners of the year.

"CPRS is proud to recognize members annually for extraordinary achievement and service to the public relations and communication management profession," said Vincent Power APR, FCPRS, National President, CPRS. "The Society's Major and Special Awards are bestowed upon individuals who have been nominated by our members and judged by panels of judges as worthy recipients for accomplishments over the past year."

Here are the winners for 2023:

Mark Hunter LaVigne, APR, FCPRS, LM was recognized with the Philip A. Novikoff Memorial Award for superior and outstanding service over time by an accredited CPRS member who has furthered the standing of the public relations profession in Canada through professional practice, personal relationships and the betterment of the CPRS community.

The CPRS Entrepreneurial Leadership Award was awarded to Dan Tisch, APR, FCPRS, for showing entrepreneurial leadership in starting a public relations or other communications consulting business, building the company, and creating employment for others in the industry.

Terence (Terry) Flynn, PhD, APR, FCPRS LM won the first ever CPRS Thought Leader Award for his significant contributions to the national and international discourse on public relations/communication management practices and trends.

Blair Peberdy, APR, FCPRS, LM, took home the CPRS Award of Attainment which recognizes outstanding achievement and service to public relations.

Eloi Courchesne, APR, received the Heather Pullen Memorial Award for demonstrating a commitment to upholding and advancing the values outlined in the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.

Patrice Leroux, APR, FCPRS, received the Outstanding Achievement Award which recognizes a single, major contribution made by a Society member.

The Lamp of Service was presented to Michelle James, APR for demonstrating distinguished and dedicated service to CPRS. It is awarded to a member whose personal activities, leadership, and dedication have resulted in a striking illustration of the Society's principles.

Brenna McCutcheon of Niagara College took home the inaugural Notified Student Award. Established jointly by CPRS and Notified, this award recognizes student excellence in the PR field.

At the Society's Award of Excellence gala held on Monday, June 5, Mr. Power was pleased to bestow the CPRS President's Award on journalist and broadcaster Lisa LaFlamme, former chief anchor and senior editor of CTV National News. More information on this award was included in a separate news release from the Society earlier this month.

"I also want to acknowledge the outstanding work performed by Julien Baudry APR, Presiding Officer, CPRS Awards Committee, and by our judges and jury leaders for both these awards and our Awards of Excellence which we announced separately earlier this month," added Mr. Power. "We are a volunteer organization and these people stepped up over the course of the past several months to ensure a fair and effective process."

Karen L. Dalton, APR, CAE, FCPRS (H), LM was this year's Yocom collection profile, recognizing her outstanding contribution to the public relations profession. This collection of profiles, that includes several phases, provides a consistent method of recording the history of public relations in Canada through the personalities who have developed and influenced the practice. The collection is named in memory of John H. "Jack" Yocom, one of Canada's great public relations professionals, not only because of his craftsmanship in the field but also because of his generosity in helping others achieve their goals. Mr. Yocom died in February, 2003.

'I thank Karen for her contribution to the Society over many years," commented Mr. Power. "To achieve all that she has and to now be included in the Yocom profiles is testament to her dedication and commitment to CPRS and the profession."

