CPPIB General Counsel Receives Prestigious Chambers Canada Award

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is pleased to announce that Patrice Walch-Watson, Senior Managing Director, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Chambers Canada GC Influencer Award by global law-ranking firm Chambers & Partners.

The award celebrates excellence within the legal profession and recognizes influential in-house counsel leaders around the world. This year was the inaugural launch of Chambers GC Influencers Canada list, which highlights general counsel lawyers in Canada for their pioneering in-house work, effective team leadership, diversity, and CSR champions.

"On behalf of CPPIB, I'd like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Patrice on this well-earned recognition," says Mark Machin, President & CEO, CPPIB. "Under Patrice's leadership, our in-house legal team has evolved to a world-class standard, which will significantly benefit the work CPPIB does in the interest of 20 million CPP contributors and beneficiaries. Her deep legal expertise and embodiment of CPPIB's Guiding Principles makes her a role model for the organization, and truly deserving of this recognition."

"I am deeply honoured to be named to the inaugural Chambers GC Influencers Canada list," says Walch-Watson. "Working for an organization with such an important purpose – to help provide a foundation upon which millions of Canadians can have financial security in retirement – adds even more motivation to an already exciting role, where I am able to collaborate with a very committed and high-performing global team."

Walch-Watson was among those officially honoured at the Chambers Editors' Reception and Awards ceremony on September 17, 2019, in Toronto.

Patrice Walch-Watson Background

Senior Managing Director, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Patrice leads our global legal, compliance, and corporate secretarial functions. She is a seasoned business lawyer and advisor with deep experience in transactions, regulation, corporate governance, and providing strategic counsel.

Prior to joining CPPIB in 2015, Patrice spent more than 22 years as a corporate lawyer in private practice at Torys LLP, a highly respected cross-border law firm, advising some of Canada's largest public, private and government businesses in strategic mergers and acquisitions, financing and governance matters.

Patrice holds a BA (Hons) from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Queen's University. She is a member of the Law Society of Ontario.

She is an active member of the Advisory Council to the Dean of Queen's University Law School.

About Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is a professional investment management organization that invests the funds not needed by the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) to pay current benefits in the best interest of 20 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, CPPIB invests in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income instruments. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPPIB is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2019, the CPP Fund totalled $400.6 billion. For more information about CPPIB, please visit www.cppib.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

