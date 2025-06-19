CPP Investments Commits €460 million to Nido Living Supporting its Expansion within Europe Through the Acquisition of Livensa Living

LONDON, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) today announced it has committed up to €460 million (C$720 million) to support the continued growth of Nido Living's (Nido) integrated purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) platform in Continental Europe. The commitment will support Nido in its acquisition of Livensa Living (Livensa), a well-known student housing platform operating across Iberia, from a private real estate fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management.

CPP Investments acquired Nido Living in April 2024. Upon completion of the Livensa acquisition, Nido will become one of the largest student housing operators in Europe with approximately 13,000 beds. This furthers Nido's ambition to grow to 25,000 beds across Iberia, Italy and Germany by 2031.

"This is a significant strategic acquisition for Nido and demonstrates CPP Investments' ongoing commitment to European PBSA – a sector that provides strong risk-adjusted returns for the CPP Fund. Livensa is a high quality PBSA platform and the acquisition complements Nido's position in Iberia, a growing market with attractive outlook," said Thomas Jackson, Head of Real Estate Europe at CPP Investments.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025 subject to customary closing conditions.

About Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interests of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2025, the Fund totalled $714.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For more information: Steve McCool, Public Affairs & Communications, Tel: +44 7780 224 245, [email protected]