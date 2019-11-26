CPPIB acquires stake in Latin American fitness chain Smart Fit

SÃO PAULO and TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB") has invested R$1,071 million (C$340 million) for a 12.4% stake in Smartfit Escola de Ginástica e Dança S.A. ("Smart Fit"), broadening its investments in Latin America.

Smart Fit is Latin America's largest fitness chain, serving 2.5 million members across 739 locations in ten countries. Founded in 1996, the company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

"Smart Fit offers CPPIB the opportunity to increase its exposure to Latin America through a market-leading company within the fast-growing personal fitness space. Backed by a strong management team and with a solid track record of success, Smart Fit is ideally positioned to take advantage of the increased focus on health and fitness in the region," said Tania Chocolat, Managing Director, Head of Direct Equity Investments Latin America, CPPIB.

CPPIB has been directly investing in Latin America since 2006 and established an office in São Paulo in 2014. The organization now has more than $16.4 billion invested in Latin America.

As a significant, and growing, investor in Latin America, CPPIB has investments in real estate, infrastructure, debt, and public and private equity.

