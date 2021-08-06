CPP Investments Welcomes New Directors to its Board

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Chairperson of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") welcomed the appointments of two new directors to the organization's board of directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Dean Connor and Barry Perry to the Board of Directors," said Heather Munroe-Blum, Chairperson of CPP Investments. "We know they share our commitment to global best-in-class standards of organizational investment capabilities, corporate governance, and diversity, commensurate with our public purpose. Their respective unique credentials will be a valuable complement to our experienced Board."

Dean Connor has more than four decades of global experience in financial services and executive consulting.

Between 2011 and 2021, Connor served as President & CEO of Sun Life Financial Inc., a leading financial services company. Prior to this, he held senior roles with Sun Life, including Head of Canadian Operations and Chief Operating Officer. Connor previously had a 28-year tenure with a human resource consulting firm, where he rose to be President for the Americas, a position he held until 2006.

Connor is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. He holds an Honours Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business at Western University. Connor currently serves as a Trustee for the University Health Network in Toronto and as a member of the Ivey Advisory Board. He was named Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year for 2017, Ivey's Business Leader of the Year for 2018 and one of the Top CEOs in the World for 2019 by the Harvard Business Review.

Barry Perry has more than three decades of experience in the utilities, paper manufacturing and oil refining sectors.

Between 2015 and 2020, Perry held senior roles with Fortis Inc., most recently serving as President & CEO, as well as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer from 2004 to 2014. Prior to joining Fortis Inc., he served as Vice President and Treasurer with a global forest products company and Corporate Controller with a large crude oil refinery.

Perry holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Memorial University of Newfoundland and is a member of the Association of Chartered Professional Accountants of Newfoundland and Labrador. Perry currently serves on the Board of Capital Power. In 2019, he was named Atlantic Business Magazine CEO of the Year.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. CPP Investments' 12-member Board of Directors was the first non-American firm to receive, in 2020, the US National Association of Corporate Directors NXT ® Award, which recognizes boards that use diversity and innovation to build long-term value. At March 31, 2021, the Fund totalled $497.2 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For further information: Frank Switzer, Managing Director, Investor Relations, T: +1 (416) 523-8039, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.cppinvestments.com/

